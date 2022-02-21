Canada under the Emergencies Act, and Trudeau says we may stay that way

Canada is under martial law, and Trudeau told reporters at the CBC that he is considering keeping the state of emergency in Canada for 2-3 months.

Justin Trudeau is making it clear that he wants to keep his special emergency powers for a longer period of time, even though the peaceful protest he used as an excuse to bring in The Emergencies Act is now finished.

After the events over the weekend in Ottawa, I am no longer pro-police as a default. I explain why.

GUEST: Lincoln Jay on being denied entry to the downtown core of Ottawa as a journalist