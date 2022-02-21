Rebel News Banner Ad - RebelNews+ Gift Memberships

Canada under the Emergencies Act, and Trudeau says we may stay that way

Justin Trudeau put in a form of martial law to deal with peaceful protesters in Ottawa. The protest is done, but Trudeau wants to keep the emergency powers!

  • February 21, 2022
Remove Ads

Canada is under martial law, and Trudeau told reporters at the CBC that he is considering keeping the state of emergency in Canada for 2-3 months. 

Justin Trudeau is making it clear that he wants to keep his special emergency powers for a longer period of time, even though the peaceful protest he used as an excuse to bring in The Emergencies Act is now finished.  

After the events over the weekend in Ottawa, I am no longer pro-police as a default. I explain why. 

GUEST: Lincoln Jay on being denied entry to the downtown core of Ottawa as a journalist

Protests Justin Trudeau Emergencies Act
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.