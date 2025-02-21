Trump protects women's sports from out-of-touch feminists

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Donald Trump embarrasses a U.S. governor for not keeping men out of women's sports.

"Your population, even though it's somewhat liberal, doesn't want men playing in women's sports, so you better you better comply. Otherwise you're not getting any any federal funding," President Trump warned Maine Governor Janet Mills.

The viral clips follows deliberations at a meeting with Republican and Democrat Governors, Friday afternoon.

"I'll see you in court," said Mills. "I look forward to that," replied Trump. "Enjoy your life after governor because I don't think you'll be in elected politics."

Mills, a Democrat woman, and self-proclaimed feminist, represents a small state of 1.4 million people.

"There’s not a lot of poverty of Maine. Not a lot of crises," said Ezra Levant. "Everything’s pretty good in Maine."

"Lots of room for virtue signalling," he added, especially on letting men intrude in women's sports and other spaces exclusive to them. Meanwhile, Trump here says no.

"Trump ended with a kind of threat—that’s how Trump operates with people who challenge him."

GUEST: Marc Morano discusses Trump's latest assault on climate extremism.