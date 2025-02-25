The Liberal leadership contest isn’t an election — it’s a selection

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, the so-called Liberal leadership "debate" isn’t a debate at all — it’s a scripted selection process where the outcome has already been decided. This isn't democracy in action — it's a coronation.

Watching the French-language leadership debate, one thing was immediately clear: the candidates weren’t debating — they were agreeing. Instead of challenging one another, they backed each other up, reinforcing the same tired Liberal narratives. The entire event had the feel of a pre-rehearsed show rather than a contest of ideas.

There were minor differences in their carbon tax talking points, but that’s just branding. None of them are questioning the tax itself. And they all fearmonger about the U.S. supposedly "annexing" Canada, as if that’s something that could be done with the flip of a switch.

Everyone in that debate knew who was going to win: Mark Carney. The rest are simply auditioning for cabinet positions. And now we know why the Liberals blocked Ruby Dhalla from participating — she’s not part of the club. She might have asked actual questions, like the ones she raised in a recent interview, where she pointed out that both Carney and Freeland are deeply tied to the World Economic Forum (WEF). That’s something Liberal elites don’t want discussed.

Instead, they let her register, took her $350,000 fee, and then promptly disqualified her. A cash grab masquerading as democracy.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has laid out clear, tangible expectations for Canada: stop illegal migration into the U.S., stop the flow of illegal drugs across the border, increase military spending, allow U.S. banks to compete in Canada and open up Canada’s dairy market to U.S. producers. These are reasonable, straightforward demands. But instead of negotiating, Trudeau’s Liberals are play-acting a war against Trump. Instead of using diplomacy to secure Canada’s interests, they’re treating Trump as an existential threat while doing nothing to address real problems at home.

And another thing: Trump’s team is reportedly considering expelling Canada from the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network. The Financial Times reported that White House official Peter Navarro has pushed for Canada’s removal, citing security concerns. Navarro denied the report, but his response was unconvincing — his main complaint was about the story being based on an anonymous source, not about the substance of the claim itself.

Is it really so far-fetched? Trudeau’s government has openly supported Hamas terrorists through UNRWA funding. It has sided with the International Court of Justice against Israel, suggesting it would even arrest Benjamin Netanyahu if he set foot in Canada. It has allowed Chinese interference in Canadian elections and done nothing to root out foreign infiltration in key government institutions. Canada under Trudeau isn’t behaving like a strong, independent ally — it’s acting like a liability.

GUEST: Lorne Gunter, Senior Political Columnist, joins the show to speak on Trump's new interest in building the Keystone XL pipeline, which runs through Alberta.