America's billionaires became freedom advocates under Trump—are they genuine or opportunistic?

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, billionaire Jeffrey Bezos orders the Washington Post to fight for freedom every day. And they hate it.

"I have strong opinions about Google and YouTube because they are the worst censors in Canada and the United States," said Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant. "In the world of Big Tech, they're the worst."

Meanwhile Facebook is opportunistic. "Owner Mark Zuckerberg had a meeting with Donald Trump and that seemed to change his trajectory," he said. "You might recall shortly after that meeting, he announced that he was going to fire 40,000 censors and stand for free speech, both in America and around the world."

"I'll believe it when I see it, but it's certainly promising that he's at least saying those things."

The purchase of Twitter by billionaire Elon Musk, a free speech champion, began what is now a cascading effect in favour of freedom.

Mark Zuckerberg unveils Meta's plan to end censorship, return to free speech roots



The CEO of Meta declared that Facebook and Instagram will be implementing measures to reduce censorship and restore free speech on the platforms.



On last night's episode of The @Ezralevant Show,… pic.twitter.com/arI907tMXR — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 8, 2025

Along comes Jeffrey Bezos of Amazon, and our sentiments are less clear on the figure. "I never thought of him as much of a censor, given the nature of his main platform," Ezra said, who pointed out a censorship problem with the company when he published China Virus at the beginning of the pandemic.

"Amazon banned it, then they unbanned it, then they banned it again, and then they unbanned it again," he recalled. "I'm not making that up for flops. It was madness."

The company penned Ezra a "very cryptic letter" that unspecified officials didn't approve of the book. "They didn't say which officials. Were they Canadian officials? Were they Chinese? Were they from the World Health Organization?" he pondered.

Bezos, who owns the Washington Post, perhaps the most influential political newspaper in America, and thus the world. ... is an insider newspaper."

"He owns it not to make money, but because he wants a seat at the political table," said Ezra. "All these billionaires seem to do that once they've conquered everything they set out to conquer."

GUEST: Dan Kelly, President and CEO of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), comments on Premier Doug Ford's pledge to reduce inter-provincial trade barriers for fear of a Trump tariff war.