Trump EVISCERATES Zelenskyy during heated exchange
Talks became increasingly hostile after Vice President JD Vance defended Trump’s efforts to negotiate a peace.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, U.S. President Donald Trump boots his Ukrainian counterpart from the White House following a heated conversation.
"I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations," Trump said in a social media post following the ordeal.
"He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for peace."
Talks became increasingly hostile after Vice President JD Vance defended Trump’s efforts to negotiate a peace between Russia and Ukraine. Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he would not accept a peace negotiated without Ukraine at the table.
"Well, you know Donald Trump's position on Ukraine," said Ezra Levant. "It's simple. He says the war would not have started had he been president at the time."
Watch this carefully. Very important.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2025
pic.twitter.com/wdM3XdbrH1
Russia invaded the Crimea under then-president Barack Obama in 2014, followed by a full-scale invasion in 2022 under President Joe Biden.
"There was no Russian invasion of Ukraine when Trump was president the first time," said Ezra, who notes the second-time president has his work cut out for him in brokering a peace.
"It's difficult being a peacemaker, especially when so much of the West has demonized Russia and Russians when talking about ceasefires."
President Zelenskyy clarified he wants a ceasefire with guaranteed protections, though Trump pledged neutrality.
A scheduled press conference involving Zelenskyy, Trump and Vance was subsequently canceled.
GUEST: David Menzies interviews MPP Bobbi Ann Brady, Derek Sloan, Richard Syrette, Harrison Faulkner, and Jim Karahalios on the Ontario election.
COMMENTS
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-02-28 21:27:19 -0500 FlagMay Zelenskyy’s attitude is why he wasn’t invited to the meeting with Putin. I also agree it wasn’t wise to have the press at the meeting. Then again, we did see Zelenskyy’s attitude. If Putin wanted to, he could use the nuclear threat to crush Ukraine. Trump’s cards metaphor rings true in this case. Because of Zelenskyy’s attitude, millions of soldiers died.
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-02-28 21:24:02 -0500 FlagI love what David said about independents putting in the groundwork first. Those small conservative parties need to get over themselves and unite into a bigger force. Then they need candidates to put in that all-important neighbourhood work in each riding.
-
Don Hrehirchek commented 2025-02-28 20:54:51 -0500 FlagI do not see why these people have to have a televised version. First off would it not have been better to broker a peace deal with all involved and then have the press involved. I believe that all involved got what they deserved. They in My opinion have to eat crow.
-
Robert Pariseau commented 2025-02-28 20:19:16 -0500 FlagAt least he got to see the President.
Trump didn’t bother with the premiers.
They made it easy for him.