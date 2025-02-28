Trump EVISCERATES Zelenskyy during heated exchange

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, U.S. President Donald Trump boots his Ukrainian counterpart from the White House following a heated conversation.

"I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations," Trump said in a social media post following the ordeal.

"He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for peace."

Talks became increasingly hostile after Vice President JD Vance defended Trump’s efforts to negotiate a peace between Russia and Ukraine. Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he would not accept a peace negotiated without Ukraine at the table.

"Well, you know Donald Trump's position on Ukraine," said Ezra Levant. "It's simple. He says the war would not have started had he been president at the time."

Watch this carefully. Very important.

pic.twitter.com/wdM3XdbrH1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2025

Russia invaded the Crimea under then-president Barack Obama in 2014, followed by a full-scale invasion in 2022 under President Joe Biden.

"There was no Russian invasion of Ukraine when Trump was president the first time," said Ezra, who notes the second-time president has his work cut out for him in brokering a peace.

"It's difficult being a peacemaker, especially when so much of the West has demonized Russia and Russians when talking about ceasefires."

President Zelenskyy clarified he wants a ceasefire with guaranteed protections, though Trump pledged neutrality.

A scheduled press conference involving Zelenskyy, Trump and Vance was subsequently canceled.

GUEST: David Menzies interviews MPP Bobbi Ann Brady, Derek Sloan, Richard Syrette, Harrison Faulkner, and Jim Karahalios on the Ontario election.