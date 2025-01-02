CBC deplores 'unfair' media coverage of lavish exec bonuses

GUEST: Postmedia Columnist Lorne Gunter discusses Trudeau's fortunes in 2025.

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, CBC executives are whining about critical media exposés on their lavish bonus program.

Imagine that – Canada’s billion-dollar, taxpayer-funded broadcaster is upset the media dared to report the truth about their $14.9 million in bonuses.

As first reported by Blacklock's, CBC chief of staff Chuck Thompson complained media did not give them “enough time” to explain the bonuses. Leon Mar, their director of media relations, griped the Canadian Press reported the truth on publicly available records without parroting the CBC’s spin.

Right when the state broadcaster slashed 346 jobs, cried financial ruin at parliamentary hearings, and watched their ad revenues rightfully plummet, they somehow found millions for executive payouts. This isn’t just entitlement – it’s outright disrespect for taxpayer dues.

Head of the CBC Catherine Tait says those who work at CBC are under-compensated!



Jamile Jivani: "There would be nothing that you could foresee that could make you pause and say this would be a reason why we should not be paying bonuses or high salaries?



"There'd be no cause… pic.twitter.com/26MImQaHJD — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) November 25, 2024

But let’s take a step back, folks. This isn’t the CBC’s first scandal, nor will it be the last.

In December of 2024, the Ethics Commissioner fined CEO Catherine Tait for conflict-of-interest violations over undisclosed dealings. Meanwhile, she constantly claimed the state broadcaster was sorely underfunded.

Tait herself isn’t exactly scraping by either. She’s raking in nearly $500,000 a year. Yet she has the gall to beg for an additional $500 million annually.

To make matters worse, Tait racked up thousands of dollars in expenses for a nonsensical trip to attend the Paris Olympics. Yes, while Canadians are struggling to make ends meet, she wined and dined at our expense.

Conservative MP Jamil Jivani asks CEO Catherine Tait if she even understands why Canadians don't want to pay for her French holiday.



She thinks we would all be very upset if the CEO of CBC didn't go to the Olympics. pic.twitter.com/aPQ3IpaWhe — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 21, 2024

While Canadians are forced to make sacrifices, the CBC is padding executive salaries, flying first class, and demanding more money – your money – with zero accountability.

Families are tightening their belts, businesses are laying off employees, and our economy is on shaky ground.

Let’s not forget the CBC also topped the Canadian Taxpayers Federation’s “Naughty List” this year. It’s not enough that they already receive $1.4 billion a year from us – and they want more.

Instead of reforming, Trudeau's state broadcaster doubles down on the cause of its self-inflicted grief.

The CBC insists their declining viewership is the fault of “financial challenges in the media industry.” No, CBC, the problem is you.

This isn’t about serving Canadians; this is about serving themselves.

Canadians are fed up, and rightly so. The CBC has become a bloated, unaccountable organization that serves its executives more than the public.

You know how I feel. Canada should have no public broadcaster at all. Sink or swim on your own, CBC.

