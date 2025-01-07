Facebook gives death blow to online censorship, embraces freedom

GUEST: Author and journalist Allum Bokhari on Mark Zuckerberg's shocking announcement.

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Mark Zuckerberg on the end of Facebook's censorship era.

Mark Zuckerberg, the owner and founder of Facebook, announced he's going to reject censorship and overregulation. At least at face value, he's going to follow Elon Musk down the path of freedom.

"It's time to get back to our roots around free expression on Facebook and Instagram," he announced. "I started building social media to give people a voice," he claimed, noting a lot has happened over the last several years.

Media's Trump Derangement Syndrome triggered Big Tech censorship



"There's been widespread debate about potential harms from online content. Governments and legacy media have pushed to censor more and more," Zuckerberg said. "A lot of this is clearly political," he acknowledged.

In building more complex systems to moderate content. from terrorism to child exploitation, Zuckerberg says their complex systems "accidentally censored" posts. "That's millions of people, and we've reached a point where it's just too many mistakes in too much censorship."

"The recent elections also feel like a cultural tipping point towards once again prioritizing speech."

