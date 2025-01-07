Facebook gives death blow to online censorship, embraces freedom
Mark Zuckerberg follows Elon Musk down the path of freedom, rejecting censorship and overregulation during a shocking Monday announcement.
Mark Zuckerberg, the owner and founder of Facebook, announced he's going to reject censorship and overregulation. At least at face value, he's going to follow Elon Musk down the path of freedom.
"It's time to get back to our roots around free expression on Facebook and Instagram," he announced. "I started building social media to give people a voice," he claimed, noting a lot has happened over the last several years.
"There's been widespread debate about potential harms from online content. Governments and legacy media have pushed to censor more and more," Zuckerberg said. "A lot of this is clearly political," he acknowledged.
In building more complex systems to moderate content. from terrorism to child exploitation, Zuckerberg says their complex systems "accidentally censored" posts. "That's millions of people, and we've reached a point where it's just too many mistakes in too much censorship."
"The recent elections also feel like a cultural tipping point towards once again prioritizing speech."