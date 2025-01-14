Mark Carney announces run for prime minister... on a U.S. talk show
Mark Carney is a consummate supporter of the World Economic Forum, who chairs some of the wealthiest firms in the world, supports DEI initiatives and is among the biggest advocates of the carbon tax.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, globalist banker Mark Carney announces bid for prime minister... on a U.S. late-night talk show?
"Let’s say the candidate wasn't part of the government. Let’s say the candidate did have a lot of economic experience," Carney said yesterday on the Daily Show. "Let’s say the candidate did deal with crisis. Let’s say the candidate had a plan to deal with the challenges."
"You are running as an outsider," Jon Stewart, the program host, told the affluent banker. "I am an outsider," he claimed.
Poilievre says Trudeau can't just resign so "backroom Liberal insiders" can appoint Mark Carney PM.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 16, 2024
Carney wrote an economic update "full of poison pills" to sabotage Freeland and Trudeau in the most "undemocratic political maneuver we've ever witnessed in this country." pic.twitter.com/27OQtUqgrT
Carney's not so much an outsider, as someone who regards himself as above us.
"Could you imagine [if] a Canadian conservative announced their leadership for the Conservative Party on Fox News? It would be called unpatriotic because it is," said Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant. If you're running for the leadership of Canada, why are you telling foreigners first?"
Trudeau's chief of staff has reportedly jumped ship to join his campaign. Meanwhile, Carney's wife, who works with Gerald Butts, a long-time friend of Trudeau, has also joined Carney's campaign, according to media reports.
"It's the law of the land to get to net zero by 2050": Mark Carney suggests central banks can be a "critical asset" by using regulations to help enforce the green energy transition. pic.twitter.com/0620KXxSG9— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 14, 2025
So who is Carney? He’s the consummate WEF man. He’s been on their board, too
The central banker, unlike his competitors, says he's capable of maneuvering through crisis, which Chrystia Freeland—his likely challenger—oversaw. Carney navigated the 2008-09 global financial crisis, and the Brexit referendum as Bank governor.
But unlike Freeland, who is on their WEF board at this moment, he has become a master of the universe. Chair of Brookfield. Chair of Bloomberg LLP. These are billion or trillion dollar companies, of which he has driven trillions of investment dollars towards sustainable investments.
Carney also supports DEI initiatives and is among the biggest advocates of the carbon tax—sounds like more of the same should he succeed Trudeau on March 9.
Don Hrehirchek commented 2025-01-14 20:22:53 -0500 FlagMay He go down with the lieberal ship that He hopes to guide .
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-01-14 19:57:23 -0500 FlagCarney is a politician, not a statesperson. So he’ll do whatever furthers his goals.