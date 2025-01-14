WEF elite Mark Carney claims to be an ‘outsider’ amid Liberal leadership bid

Former central banker Mark Carney, 59, appeared to launch his bid for Liberal leader during an interview with American media Monday evening.

“Let’s say the candidate wasn't part of the government. Let’s say the candidate did have a lot of economic experience,” Carney said. “Let’s say the candidate did deal with crisis. Let’s say the candidate had a plan to deal with the challenges.”

“You are running as an outsider,” Jon Stewart, the Daily Show host, told Carney. “I am an outsider,” he claimed. 

“I have been a public figure through crises in Canada, elsewhere around the world … I’ve worked with a variety of governments,” the financial banker said in a prior interview. “I know how to deal with tough issues and not just talk about them, but implement and get things done.”

A new Leger poll shows that many Liberal supporters back Carney (27%) over former finance minister Chrystia Freeland (21%) as Trudeau’s successor. Both are expected to launch their bids for Party leadership within the next week.

Trudeau prorogued Parliament on January 6, putting Parliamentary business on pause until March 24. A new leader will be chosen on March 9.

The former central banker recently joined the Trudeau administration as chair of an economic growth task force, ending months of speculation he would replace Freeland as finance minister.

Freeland, who resigned as finance minister last month, considers Carney a close friend. He is also listed as her son’s godfather.

On the show, Carney said Canada needed change as wages have fallen behind inflation and housing remains incredibly expensive.

“Truth be told the government was not as focused on those issues as it could be,” he said. “We need to focus on them immediately. That can happen now and that is what this election will be about.”

With all opposition parties lining up to topple Trudeau’s minority government on March 26, a spring election appears increasingly likely.

Carney, if selected as the next prime minister, could be the shortest-tenured leader in Canada’s history.

“The Liberal base is crying out for a return to centrist liberalism,” claims a former Party staffer, “free from the distractions of virtue signalling and out-of-touch rhetoric that the current administration is hell-bent on.”

“If the internal whisperers and power brokers genuinely care about the future of both the party and the country, it may be time for a period of reflection and recalibration.”

During the interview, Carney took potshots at Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, calling him “a life long politician” who “worships the market” but has never actually worked in the private sector.

It takes more than “a series of simplistic slogans” to build an economy, Carney said in a prior interview. “I understand how the world works.”

The Conservatives have criticized the Trudeau government for its lack of accountability and transparency, suggesting Carney's policies have disproportionately benefited wealthy corporate shareholders at the expense of average Canadians.

“Carney has come from out of the shadows,” Poilievre said. “He gets to push his radical Davos agenda' of ‘you will own nothing and be happy.’”

The Tory MP has repeatedly called out the Liberals for engaging in “backroom deals” as a substitute to the democratic will of Canadians.

Trudeau acknowledged efforts to recruit Carney for federal politics at the time. “I think he’d be an outstanding addition.”

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-01-14 19:19:24 -0500 Flag
    We all need to tell our friends that Mark Carney is a Davos man. And the only reason he steered Canada through the recession is that Harper told him to. But see how devoted Carney is to Davos and the WEF. I don’t want to own nothing and I’ll not be happy.