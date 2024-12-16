Poilievre TEARS Trudeau apart, denounces 'backroom deals' by lowly Liberals

The Official Opposition are fighting the lowly Liberals Monday for details on the 2024 fiscal update, following Chrystia Freeland’s shocking departure as finance minister.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was absent from the House of Commons, reportedly feuded with Freeland on the economy in recent months. He appointed Mark Carney his economic advisor, and so-called “phantom minister” in September.

Pierre Poilievre called on the Liberal government to table the update and put it to a no confidence vote tonight, rejecting the premise of “backroom deals” as a substitute to the democratic will of Canadians.

Poilievre says Trudeau can't just resign so "backroom Liberal insiders" can appoint Mark Carney PM.



Carney wrote an economic update "full of poison pills" to sabotage Freeland and Trudeau in the most "undemocratic political maneuver we've ever witnessed in this country." pic.twitter.com/27OQtUqgrT — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 16, 2024

“Can you clarify you do not accept the possibility that Mr. Trudeau could resign and there could be a leadership race? Do you think there needs to be an election right now?” a reporter asked Poilievre on Monday. “Yes,” he replied.

“Why is that?” asked the reporter. “Because it is not a backroom [where] Liberal insiders [get] to choose the Canadian Prime Minister,” Poilievre said, then pivoting to make jabs at Mark Carney, Freeland’s rumoured successor.

“For Carney to write a fall economic update full of poison pills and then put it on Freeland's desk, then knock her and Mr. Trudeau [out] of the game and employ himself [as] prime minister is about the most undemocratic political maneuver we've ever witnessed in this country's history,” he said.

“The Canadian people deserve to choose who should be their next prime Minister. Let's put our faith in them.”

Pierre Poilievre takes a shot at the Liberals following the abrupt resignation of Chrystia Freeland from cabinet.



"For the finance minister—who are you?" pic.twitter.com/OJXHp6tlO4 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 16, 2024

During Question Period, the Liberal Party remained optimistic in their performance to date, praising recent tax relief legislated for Canadians.

“At a time when Canadians are struggling, we are happy to bring forward measures that are going to assist them,” said Government House leader Karina Gould. “Things like the GST tax cut that took place starting this past Saturday, going until February 15.”

“And while the conservative leader and the members of his caucus stay focused on us, we're going to stay focused to underline the chaos we're faced with here,” she added.

The federal government also proposed rebates on November 21 for workers earning less than $155,000 that were noticeably absent from Bill C-78, An Act Respecting Temporary Cost Of Living Relief.

Freeland called the tax reprieve a “costly political gimmick” in her letter of resignation from cabinet, tendered on Monday, which Poilievre pointed out.

“The finance minister resigned today,” he said. “She was to present the fall budget which was going to contain a massive deficit overrun.”

BREAKING: Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has resigned from the federal Cabinet after being removed as Finance Minister by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday.



MORE: https://t.co/KwvsjomsKf pic.twitter.com/Whjfgm2zPd — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 16, 2024

Government sources clarified that walking back tax relief keeps the government within spending boundaries. One of three self-imposed guardrails includes a $40.1-billion deficit target that is not expected to hold in Monday’s fiscal update.

The final deficit for the 2023/24 fiscal year may exceed anywhere from $46.4 billion to $55.8 billion, according to the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) and Bank of Montreal. Additional sources believe spending may surmise $60 billion this fiscal year.

Poilievre then called out other ministers, including Sean Fraser, who intends to resign his cabinet position and seat pending a cabinet reshuffle. “And the next person in order was the famous ‘two Randys’ and they're not available for the job either,” he said.

“We're now less than two hours away from the fall economic update.”

“Why won't the Prime Minister have the courage to come in here, present it himself and put it up for a confidence vote tonight?” Poilievre posed to the Commons. Trudeau is expected to address the public later today during an unspecified press conference.