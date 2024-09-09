Mark Carney joins Liberals as economic task force chair

Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP and The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney has joined the Trudeau government as chair to an economic growth task force after months of speculation. A senior government source earlier told Global News that Carney would be special advisor to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"Mark's unique ideas and perspectives will play a vital role in shaping the next steps in our plan to continue to grow our economy and strengthen the middle class, and to urgently seize new opportunities for Canadian jobs and prosperity in a fast-changing world," Trudeau said in a news release.

The appointment comes with the blessing of Finance Minister Christian Freeland, who considers Carney a close friend. He is listed as her son’s godfather.

In July, Freeland told reporters her job is not on the line, contrary to media reports. A Globe and Mail exclusive cited concerns from the PMO over her continued effectiveness (or lack thereof).

Rumours of tensions between the PMO and Freeland emerged amid supposed efforts to recruit Carney as her replacement. Neither office provided comments to the media on the matter.

At the time, Trudeau called her “a close friend and ally.” He did not directly address the discussions surrounding Carney at the time.

On Carney, Minister Freeland said she speaks to him “often,” and is “grateful” for any “support” he can offer the Liberals.

Trudeau earlier admitted to recruiting him for federal politics. “I think he'd be an outstanding addition at a time when Canadians need good people to step up in politics,” he said.

Some Liberals believe Carney could succeed Trudeau as party leader. When asked in January, he indicated he has no interest in the job. “It's easy not to rule out something that doesn't exist,” he told CTV News.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has insisted he intends to lead the party into the upcoming federal election, next October.

“In the near term, the prime minister is going to be the leader of the Liberal Party in the next election,” added Carney. “And I support him.”

Carney, who lives in Ottawa, served as Canada’s central bank governor from 2008 to 2013. He also served as governor to the Bank of England until 2020.