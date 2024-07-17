Freeland addresses tensions with PMO, says Trudeau can 'speak for himself'

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick and The Canadian Press / Christinne Muschi

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters her job is not on the line, contrary to media reports. A Globe and Mail exclusive cited concerns from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) over her continued effectiveness.

Reporters asked Freeland en masse Tuesday for clarity. She had a “long conversation” with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday.

“What I will say to everyone here, speaking for myself, is I do have the confidence that I need to do my job effectively,” Freeland replied, noting Trudeau can “speak for himself” on the matter.

“The prime minister is a very eloquent man and leader and it’s for the prime minister to speak for himself,” she said.

Rumours of tensions between the PMO and Freeland emerged last week amid supposed efforts to recruit former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney as her replacement.

Trudeau claimed Thursday he had “full confidence” in his Freeland, who also serves as deputy prime minister, calling her “a close friend and ally.” He did not directly address the discussions surrounding Carney.

The PMO nor Freeland’s office commented on the rumours, reported The Epoch Times. PMO spokesperson Ann-Clara Vaillancourt said the claims “are not accurate.”

On Carney, Minister Freeland said she speaks to him “often,” and is “grateful” for any “support” he can offer the Liberals. Carney is listed as her son’s godfather.

Trudeau admitted last week to actively recruiting him to join federal politics “for years now.” “I think he'd be an outstanding addition at a time when Canadians need good people to step up in politics,” he added.

A senior government source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told CBC News that Freeland is losing ground with voters.

Though inflation fell to 2.7% last month, she faced considerable pushback from Canadians for hiking taxes on some capital gains. Her bid to improve “generational fairness” has also been met with concern, after hiking the debt ceiling from $1.168 trillion in 2021 to $2.13 trillion this year.

“I know that there are millions and millions and millions of Canadians who work much harder than any of the dignitaries standing behind this podium and who do it for less money and less acclaim,” Freeland told reporters.

“I have the confidence that I need to do my job,” she reiterated.

A National Post exclusive interview with political staffers drew parallels to the resignation of former finance minister Bill Morneau in 2020.

Sharan Kaur, Morneau’s former deputy chief of staff, said the article appears to be of the same “playbook” that forced her boss to resign. She urged the prime minister to “get his house in order.”

An August 10, 2020, Globe and Mail publication cited insider sources, claiming Trudeau was uncertain if Morneau could remain as finance minister. He relied on Carney for policy advice at the time.

The PMO did not comment then on Carney’s advisory role or whether he would replace Morneau.

Although Trudeau renewed support for the finance minister, the leaks continued. Morneau resigned later that month.

On the alleged tensions, the source claimed it is not out of the ordinary amid slumping support.

The shocking byelection defeat in Toronto-St. Paul’s intensified discussions surrounding senior Liberal officials, namely Trudeau himself. At least one Liberal MP called for him to step down, while another walked back similar comments months ago.

It is not known whether caucus members want Freeland removed from the finance portfolio.

Minister Freeland said Tuesday it is “a huge privilege to serve Canada and Canadians as your finance minister and deputy prime minister.”

“To serve as minister in a cabinet,” she said, “you do need the support and confidence of the prime minister. That is especially true for the deputy prime minister and finance minister.”