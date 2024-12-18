Trudeau and his ‘inner circle’ disposed of two finance ministers

A former Liberal aide has accused Trudeau’s staff of sidelining ministers who dissent from the prime minister and his inner circle.

“It’s time they stop hiding behind anonymous sources and public assaults, and take a deep look at how they’ve compromised the honour of their office,” said Sharan Kaur, Bill Morneau’s former deputy chief of staff.

In a National Post exclusive, she drew parallels between the unceremonious exit of two finance ministers.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) expressed concern with the effectiveness of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. Media reports claims ongoing discussions about replacing her with Mark Carney.



The fallout between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Toronto MP Chrystia Freeland appears to come from the same “playbook” that forced Kaur’s boss to resign, she claimed. While Morneau resigned in August 2020, Chrystia Freeland bid cabinet adieu on Monday.

The former political aide recalled how senior PMO staff undermined Morneau’s credibility during the pandemic, amid efforts to safeguard the economy. A barrage of leaked media reports took a significant toll on Morneau, his family and his team.

“The leaks and planted stories had poisoned the atmosphere to the point where there were few, if any, alternatives available beyond submitting my resignation,” Morneau wrote in his 2023 book "Where To From Here."

On Monday, Freeland called proposed tax relief a “costly political gimmick” that would undermine fiscal safeguards amid a pending tariff war with the United States. “This is exactly what happened before,” Kaur said. “It’s just very unprofessional.”

“This trend is not just alarming; it is symptomatic of a toxic culture within the PMO that disregards the invaluable contributions of its cabinet,” Kaur wrote in the National Post column.

BREAKING: Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has resigned from the federal Cabinet after being removed as Finance Minister by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday.



Before tendering his resignation, Morneau confronted Trudeau about media leaks against his person in August 2020. He called the PMO’s antics “unacceptable,” and demanded the prime minister “get his house in order.”

“While Morneau was focused on properly investing taxpayer funds, the PMO was hyper-fixated on spending it,” wrote Kaur.

Soon after, Trudeau renewed support for his then-finance minister. However, the leaks did not stop, prompting his exit from politics.

Morneau was subject to an ethics investigation over a contract awarded to WE Charity, which flew him and his family for trips worth $41,000. The former minister repaid the expenses in full.

In January, Morneau told CTV News that the feds splurged too much on pandemic aid. “Was there too much?” he said. “Probably.”

In part, their divide on weaning Canadians off taxpayer handouts facilitated Morneau’s unceremonious exit from cabinet. He described the situation as “tough” and hoped his former colleagues were “very cautious,” given Canada’s challenging economic situation.

An August 10, 2020, Globe and Mail publication cited insider sources, claiming Trudeau was uncertain if Morneau could remain as finance minister after the fact. He relied on former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney for policy advice at the time.

The PMO did not comment then on Carney’s advisory role or whether he would replace Morneau.

Chrystia Freeland is asked about being replaced in Trudeau's cabinet by Mark Carney after reports of tension between the two emerged.



In September, Trudeau named Carney his economic advisor following several reports of alleged tensions between his staff and Finance Minister Freeland.

On Monday morning, Freeland abruptly announced her resignation from caucus before she was set to deliver the Liberals' fall economic statement.

“On Friday, you [Trudeau] told me you no longer want me to serve as your Finance Minister,” she wrote in her scathing resignation letter.

Two sources told the Globe that the finance portfolio would likely entice Carney to join the federal government. Trudeau ultimately named Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc as Freeland’s successor.

“While Freeland’s departure makes Carney’s path … less cumbersome … I’d urge him to run far away. And frankly, get new advisors who aren’t drinking the Trudeau-Liberal Kool-Aid,” said Kaur.

Poilievre says Trudeau can't just resign so "backroom Liberal insiders" can appoint Mark Carney PM.



Carney, who lives in Ottawa, did not rule out a run for elected office in October, having navigated the 2008/09 global financial crisis and the Brexit referendum as governor of the Bank of Canada and governor of the Bank of England.

“The Liberal base is crying out for a return to centrist liberalism,” Kaur added, “free from the distractions of virtue signalling and out-of-touch rhetoric that the current administration is hell-bent on.”

“If the internal whisperers and power brokers genuinely care about the future of both the party and the country, it may be time for a period of reflection and recalibration.”