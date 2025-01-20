While Trudeau schemes, Trump takes action on illegal immigration

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Donald Trump storms back into the White House as the 47th President of the United States of America. Ezra Levant reports from Washington, DC to ring in this momentous occasion.

"Well, today wasn't just a day for words. It was a day for action," said Levant. "Approximately 200 executive orders. In other words, Trump and his transition team were not waiting for today to get cracking."

Many of the immediate orders cracked down hard on illegal immigration and the southern border crisis, which supporters of Trump have considered a top priority for years.

"Deploying the military, declaring drug cartels as terrorist groups ... moving quickly on deportations," Levant lists among others. President Trump also ditched birthright citizenship and the controversial catch-and-release policy.

Suffice to say, illegal immigrants can no longer lay claim to America under the Trump administration.

🚨Danielle Smith FIGHTS for all Canadian exports in Washington, D.C.



Premier @ABDanielleSmith fights for all Canadian exports—not just oil and gas.

In contrast to most of Canada's leaders, Trump has a markedly different approach to diplomacy. Trudeau, who much prefers a trade war, schemed without making significant strides to curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

Meanwhile, Trump’s threat is clear: if Canada doesn’t fix its' porous borders, a 25% tariff on all Canadian exports may be imposed. For Alberta, in particular, a Liberal prime minister isn’t just a geopolitical spat—it’s an existential crisis.

"Trudeau looks eager to use Trump’s unpopularity in Canada as a political weapon," Levant claims.

"His government has largely sidestepped Trump’s primary demand for improved border controls, focusing instead on stirring opposition to the proposed tariffs. This strategy conveniently shifts blame for Canada’s economic struggles onto Trump, providing a useful scapegoat for political gain," he added.

Should Alberta halt oil exports to the United States? Albertans weigh in



The oil and gas industry is back in the political spotlight, with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith clashing with Trudeau over energy policies and economic priorities.

Premier Danielle Smith, meanwhile, has repeatedly traveled to the U.S.--not to escalate tensions but to advocate for Alberta’s role as a reliable energy partner. Her efforts highlight Alberta’s vast contributions to the U.S. energy sector, as well as the province’s unique position as a trading partner.

The economic stakes are enormous. Canada’s largest export to the U.S. is oil and gas, valued at $128 billion annually, followed by automotive products and machinery. While auto manufacturing in Ontario faces significant risks from tariffs, Alberta’s oil industry is even more vulnerable.

Some Canadian leaders have suggested sacrificing the province’s energy sector to shield other industries. "This political maneuvering has infuriated Albertans, who already feel sidelined by federal policies that have stifled pipeline development and limited access to global markets," Levant said.