While Trudeau schemes, Trump takes action on illegal immigration

Many of Trump's immediate executive orders cracked down hard on illegal immigration and the southern border crisis.

Ezra Levant
  |   January 20, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   3 Comments

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Donald Trump storms back into the White House as the 47th President of the United States of America. Ezra Levant reports from Washington, DC to ring in this momentous occasion.

"Well, today wasn't just a day for words. It was a day for action," said Levant. "Approximately 200 executive orders. In other words, Trump and his transition team were not waiting for today to get cracking."

Many of the immediate orders cracked down hard on illegal immigration and the southern border crisis, which supporters of Trump have considered a top priority for years.

"Deploying the military, declaring drug cartels as terrorist groups ... moving quickly on deportations," Levant lists among others. President Trump also ditched birthright citizenship and the controversial catch-and-release policy.

Suffice to say, illegal immigrants can no longer lay claim to America under the Trump administration.

In contrast to most of Canada's leaders, Trump has a markedly different approach to diplomacy. Trudeau, who much prefers a trade war, schemed without making significant strides to curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking. 

Meanwhile, Trump’s threat is clear: if Canada doesn’t fix its' porous borders, a 25% tariff on all Canadian exports may be imposed. For Alberta, in particular, a Liberal prime minister isn’t just a geopolitical spat—it’s an existential crisis.

"Trudeau looks eager to use Trump’s unpopularity in Canada as a political weapon," Levant claims.

"His government has largely sidestepped Trump’s primary demand for improved border controls, focusing instead on stirring opposition to the proposed tariffs. This strategy conveniently shifts blame for Canada’s economic struggles onto Trump, providing a useful scapegoat for political gain," he added.

Premier Danielle Smith, meanwhile, has repeatedly traveled to the U.S.--not to escalate tensions but to advocate for Alberta’s role as a reliable energy partner. Her efforts highlight Alberta’s vast contributions to the U.S. energy sector, as well as the province’s unique position as a trading partner.

The economic stakes are enormous. Canada’s largest export to the U.S. is oil and gas, valued at $128 billion annually, followed by automotive products and machinery. While auto manufacturing in Ontario faces significant risks from tariffs, Alberta’s oil industry is even more vulnerable.

Some Canadian leaders have suggested sacrificing the province’s energy sector to shield other industries. "This political maneuvering has infuriated Albertans, who already feel sidelined by federal policies that have stifled pipeline development and limited access to global markets," Levant said. 

"If Ottawa continues down this path, the question is not whether Alberta can withstand the economic fallout, but whether Canada can survive without Alberta."

  • Barry Desautels
    commented 2025-01-20 22:50:18 -0500 Flag
    Thanks Ezra. Always enjoy your show.
  • Don Hrehirchek
    commented 2025-01-20 22:40:28 -0500 Flag
    Some times a cycle has to complete and this cycle of dei ,woke You name it that is wrong has to come to a head and burst to start all over again.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-01-20 20:55:58 -0500 Flag
    Can the poor hire workers? Of course not. One big complaint I always hear is, “I can’t afford that done.” Those useful idiot socialists figure the one-percent crowd sit on mountains of gold. That’s not true. And if all the rich people had their money confiscated and distributed to the poor, society would crash and go back to feudal times. Let’s hope Ezra’s questions to those dopey Democrats got them thinking for the first time in their privileged lives.