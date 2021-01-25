Four Acts of Government Censorship in Four Days

Four days at Rebel News, and four acts of censorship — from Justin Trudeau, Doug Ford, John Tory, and Trudeau again through the RCMP.

Last week I told you about my two convictions for publishing my bestselling book called The Libranos. That was back in 2019. It's already 2021.

The one good thing you can say about government censorship is it's slow as a turtle.

That said, it was outrageous. That was bad, and I already told you the whole story.

But since then, three more acts of censorship have been done to us. All targeted at us.

I prefer to talk about the world, common themes, I don't just want to talk about Rebel News.

But I suppose since we're at the leading edge of civil liberties battles, free speech battles, we ourselves are going to become the news when the government starts to censor.

