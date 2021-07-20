Trudeau says he will implement the most radical pro-Islam agenda in a non-Muslim country

Another Christian church was torched. I don't know the total count of churches burned or vandalized in the past few months — last I checked it was 43 churches, so this makes it 44.

Not a word from our prime minister, though.

There's other hate that fits with Trudeau's narrative.

On the eve of the National Summit on Islamophobia, the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) has released nearly 100 pages of recommendations for all levels of government that would transform Canada into an anti-Islamophobia state.

On tonight's show, we'll cover the NCCM's recommendations and Justin Trudeau's response.

GUEST: Derek Sloan (@MPDerekSloan on Twitter)

FINALLY: Your messages to me!