Trudeau says he will implement the most radical pro-Islam agenda in a non-Muslim country

  • July 20, 2021
Remove Ads

Another Christian church was torched. I don't know the total count of churches burned or vandalized in the past few months — last I checked it was 43 churches, so this makes it 44.

Not a word from our prime minister, though.

There's other hate that fits with Trudeau's narrative.

On the eve of the National Summit on Islamophobia, the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM)  has released nearly 100 pages of recommendations for all levels of government that would transform Canada into an anti-Islamophobia state.

On tonight's show, we'll cover the NCCM's recommendations and Justin Trudeau's response.

GUEST: Derek Sloan (@MPDerekSloan on Twitter)

FINALLY: Your messages to me!

Justin Trudeau Islam
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favorite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+
ABCs of Islamism Redirect
  • By Raheel Raza

The ABC's of Islamism

Everything you wanted to know about radical Islam, but were afraid to ask.

Buy Now

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.