Morning fire destroys St. George Coptic Orthodox Church in Surrey

The Surrey Fire Service were unable to save the St. George Coptic Orthodox Church from being destroyed in a fire early this morning.

Emergency services were called around 3:30 a.m. to respond to the Whalley neighbourhood church, which also houses a daycare for 65 children.

The three-alarm fire involved 10 fire trucks and 32 firefighters to extinguish the flames.

A church member, speaking with CTV News, reported that in surveillance video from last Wednesday at 2:30 a.m., a woman can be seen approaching the church's front door and lighting it on fire. The church reported the fire and the RCMP has opened a file.

