Tamara Lich, Chris Barber trial reeks of political retribution

Tamara Lich's court case resumes Wednesday, July 23rd, with Rebel News and the Democracy Fund present.

The Crown is seeking a seven-year prison sentence for Lich, and an eight-year sentence plus forfeiture of his truck for Chris Barber. Ezra argues this is disproportionate, citing legal precedents where political mischief cases resulted in no jail time.

This reeks of political retribution, especially given the pair's lack of criminal history.

Ezra contrasts this with a 14-year-old murder suspect out on bail, while Lich has already spent 49 days in prison.

Despite a three-week occupation and traffic disruption, the protest remained non-violent, with police data showing a decrease in reported crime. The only recorded violence was by police against what was the largest human rights demonstration in modern Canadian history.

The Freedom Convoy broke a "psychological trance," leading to a shift in public opinion and the replacement of political figures like Jason Kenney and Erin O'Toole.

Traditional checks and balances—Governor General, courts, judges, doctors, media, opposition parties, and academics—failed to resist the 2022 lockdowns. "Trustworthy truckers" led the fight instead.

GUEST: True North's Melanie Bennet on her exclusive showcasing a new ethic code that tells nurses to denounce "white, European" Medicine.