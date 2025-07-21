Tamara Lich, Chris Barber trial reeks of political retribution

Ezra Levant
  |   July 21, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   5 Comments

Tamara Lich's court case resumes Wednesday, July 23rd, with Rebel News and the Democracy Fund present.

The Crown is seeking a seven-year prison sentence for Lich, and an eight-year sentence plus forfeiture of his truck for Chris Barber. Ezra argues this is disproportionate, citing legal precedents where political mischief cases resulted in no jail time.

This reeks of political retribution, especially given the pair's lack of criminal history.

Ezra contrasts this with a 14-year-old murder suspect out on bail, while Lich has already spent 49 days in prison.

Despite a three-week occupation and traffic disruption, the protest remained non-violent, with police data showing a decrease in reported crime. The only recorded violence was by police against what was the largest human rights demonstration in modern Canadian history.

The Freedom Convoy broke a "psychological trance," leading to a shift in public opinion and the replacement of political figures like Jason Kenney and Erin O'Toole.

Traditional checks and balances—Governor General, courts, judges, doctors, media, opposition parties, and academics—failed to resist the 2022 lockdowns. "Trustworthy truckers" led the fight instead.

GUEST: True North's Melanie Bennet on her exclusive showcasing a new ethic code that tells nurses to denounce "white, European" Medicine.

  • Robert Pariseau
    commented 2025-07-21 21:28:11 -0400 Flag
    Goddamnfucking capital shift!
  • Robert Pariseau
    commented 2025-07-21 21:27:29 -0400 Flag
    If 100 percent of your information, if you can call it that, came from CTV, Global, CITY, and especially the CBC, you would never know this story existed. In fact, more than one such viewer thinks that only stories that actually happened would have appeared on any of those networks.
  • Ron Voss
    commented 2025-07-21 21:12:56 -0400 Flag
    Sounds like the nurses are into this. https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/f/f8/One_Health.svg
  • Jane Vandervliet
    commented 2025-07-21 21:04:10 -0400 Flag
    Both stories today are anger making! Thanks, Ezra.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-07-21 20:56:40 -0400 Flag
    The law is WORSE than an ass. It’s like Isaiah chapter 5 where good is put as bad and darkness is put for light. And it’s Liberal boomers, whom by voting for Marx Carnage, perpetuate this insanity.

    And denouncing white European medicine is racists. Let’s accuse all nurses who spout and believe such bigoted beliefs racists and Christophobes.

    By the way, look up a three-part BBC series called Pain, Pus, and Poison. It shows how European medicine used sometimes primitive weapons such as poison to heal and help people. It’s absolutely fascinating.