Irish government wages 'war' with citizenry over immigration

Tonight, Ezra Levant provides more exclusive reporting on Ireland's migrant crisis.

Ireland, a land rich in history, has become a microcosm for the rest of the world on immigration.

In Newtownmountkennedy, a town not far from the capital of Dublin, stands 10-feet tall, corrugated metal fences protecting a migrant housing facility from the locals. These are pretty serious fences. There's no way through it unless you have access.

Residents previously mobilized against plans to move 100 migrants into the small Irish town. Sixty migrants, mostly military-aged men, reportedly arrived in May.

Locals have been protesting the government's plan for months, with tensions between demonstrators and police heating up.

Ireland, whether it likes it or not, has welcomed thousands upon thousands of migrants into their homes.

The Irish government plans to bring upwards of 20,000 migrants by the end of the year. By April 12, more than 6,000 people had applied for asylum.

Courtesy of the open-border U.K. Conservatives, 'bogus refugees' waltzed their way to Northern Ireland and where they reside at four star hotels.

If you came to Ireland for free stuff, as a military-age man, you're not a refugee -- you just took advantage of the chaos elsewhere in the world.

Former justice minister, Helen McEntee, permitted 17,000 undocumented migrants and their families a pathway to Irish citizenship in 2022 under a "once-in-a-generation" government scheme. Applicants must have good character, with minor offences not the be-all-end-all, according to the department at the time.

It's an incredible statement of who the boss in Ireland is.

It's not the Irish, it's foreign migrants who lie their way into Ireland. Meanwhile, the Irish government wages a war with its own people.

For the course of the next half hour, you'll see our conversations with the people of Newtownmountkennedy.