CBC's $1.5 billion lie machine: Fake graves and smear campaigns
Ezra’s in Ottawa today, covering the sentencing arguments for Freedom Convoy leaders Tamara Lich and Chris Barber. So I’m taking the reins tonight—and we’re diving into two disturbing trends: CBC’s fake news track record and Canada’s growing problem of political debanking.
First up: how a lie about black olives turned into a lawsuit.
That’s not a joke. Back in 2019, CBC’s L’épicerie ran a sensational report claiming that black olives weren’t naturally ripened but chemically dyed. It freaked out viewers so badly, one woman actually launched a class-action lawsuit—not against CBC—but against Walmart, Loblaw, and Sobeys. All because she trusted the CBC.
But here’s the kicker: the claim was completely false. As Blacklock’s Reporter revealed, the compound used—ferrous gluconate—is federally approved, perfectly safe, and listed right on the label. A judge threw the case out and said the CBC's claims were “vague,” “imprecise,” and based on misinformation.
No apology. No accountability. CBC misleads the public and innocent businesses get dragged through the mud. Sound familiar?
It’s a pattern.
In 2017, CBC’s Marketplace accused Subway of selling chicken that was only 50% meat—the rest supposedly soy filler. It made national headlines. Subway’s brand took a beating. But the company fought back with independent lab tests, then sued CBC for $210 million.
CBC tried to weasel out under anti-SLAPP laws, but Ontario’s Court of Appeal said the case had merit. That lawsuit is still active. And guess who’s paying for CBC’s legal defence?
You are.
And it’s not just businesses they go after. They target journalists too.
During the 2025 federal election, our own Drea Humphrey asked a question at the leaders’ debate. That same night, CBC’s Rosemary Barton accused her—on national TV—of spreading “misinformation” about Kamloops residential schools and church burnings.
The problem? Drea never said any of that. It was a total fabrication.
CBC quietly posted a correction online, but Rosemary never apologized on air. No retraction. No accountability.
And CBC still hasn’t corrected its most dangerous disinformation campaign of all: the “mass grave” panic in Kamloops.
They ran with the unverified claim that 215 children were found in a mass grave. They called it a “discovery.” The government lowered flags. Churches burned. Statues fell.
But to this day? Not a single body has been exhumed. No forensic evidence. Just ground-penetrating radar anomalies. That’s it.
And yet again—no retraction. Just silence while the hysteria they helped fuel causes real-world damage.
CBC hurts businesses, destroys reputations, and divides Canadians—with zero accountability.
They’re not fighting disinformation. They are disinformation.
And you pay for it. $1.5 billion a year in taxpayer dollars.
Coming up after the break: Convoy lawyer Eva Chipiuk joins me to discuss her shocking experience of being debanked by RBC—proof that the Trudeau-style crackdown on political dissent is alive and well.
Jerrold Lundgard commented 2025-07-25 09:45:18 -0400Is it true? Or is is a CBC News broadcast? CBC used to be part of the media conscience of the party in power. Pointing out political gaffs and bad legislation no matter which party was the core of attention or in power. CBC is no long a public broadcaster, but is now a Potemkin media broadcaster that ignores the homeless, the crime problem, and the economic crash Canada is plummeting into.
Crude Sausage commented 2025-07-25 08:56:33 -0400I’ve just got to say this much: Rosemary Barton is a pig.
Robert Pariseau commented 2025-07-25 08:19:04 -0400These guys don’t care about the truth, so they can make anything look bad. They respond only to bribes.
Paul Scofield commented 2025-07-24 23:17:53 -0400Something to consider, perhaps:
“Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.
Thos. Jefferson and company
July 4, 1776
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-07-24 21:01:44 -0400CBC = Cock and Bull Corporation. What an expose of the rampant lying that government broadcaster does. Worse yet, law suits don’t matter to the CBC brass since it’s not their money they’re squandering. History will absolve Tamara and Christ and excoriate the Ford government of Ontario. We sure do need regime change. This socialist monstrosity must be relegated to the garbage dump of history.