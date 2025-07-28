Londoners, Norfolk residents protest migrant hotels for 'military-aged men'

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra travels to London and Norfolk, England to report on migrant hotels and their corresponding anti-migrant protests.

London's Canary Wharf, a financial hub, converted the Britannia International Hotel into an urban refugee camp for male migrants arriving from France in small boats. The hotel, previously charging over £400 a night, will now house migrants who are illegally entering the U.K., shredding documents, and falsely claiming asylum, as France is not a dangerous place.

Ezra contrasts this with the treatment of homeless British veterans.

The report highlights the concerns of local residents about the safety of women and children due to the influx of "military-aged migrant men" from countries where women are treated "atrociously."

Ezra also visits Norwich, where a similar migrant hotel exists.

Residents there have protested after two men housed at the hotel were jailed for sexual offenses against girls. One of the protest organizers was arrested on charges of "racial aggravation" for allegedly saying "foreign filth."

Locals express frustration with the government and police, believing they are not protecting citizens but instead cracking down on dissent.

Ezra highlights concerns regarding the UK's Online Safety Act, alleging its use to censor protest videos. There's a growing worry that politicians are disregarding public sentiment, seemingly prioritizing migrants over the welfare of British citizens.

Independent journalists are seen as more trustworthy than mainstream media, which is perceived as biased and unwilling to report the full story.

Protesters emphasize they are ordinary citizens, not "far-right hooligans," who simply want their children and communities to be safe.