Epping Forest residents protest migrant hotels, call for 'remigration' of illegals

Formerly a community asset, the hotel now accommodates illegal, military-aged male migrants. One of them stands accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old.

Ezra Levant
  |   July 29, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reports from Epping Forest, U.K., where locals are protesting a migrant hotel. 

The hotel, once a community asset, now houses military-aged men who arrived illegally and destroyed their identification. One migrant is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Ezra observes that ordinary citizens, including mothers and grandmothers, are now joining protests due to safety and community disruption concerns. He notes a shift from opposing immigration to advocating for "remigration" or deportation of illegal migrants, citing examples from Europe and the U.S. under Donald Trump.

The report also touches on the U.K. government's use of "super injunctions" to suppress information about mass immigration, particularly a secret airlift of Afghans. 

Ezra criticizes both Conservative and Labour parties for their complicity and expresses hope that Nigel Farage will take a stronger stance.

He argues that the UK's high-trust society is being exploited by migrants from "rape cultures," leading to increased crime. 

Ezra observes that the term "racist" is losing its power to silence critics of immigration. Police presence at the protest is significant, and there are concerns about professional counter-protesters being aided by authorities.

PETITION: Stop The Boats

23 signatures
Goal: 5,000 signatures
meta-img

The U.K. government must stop allowing illegal immigrants to cross into the English Channel via Border Force vessels and Royal National Lifeboat Institution lifeboats. If you agree, sign this petition.

Will you sign?

