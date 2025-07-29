Epping Forest residents protest migrant hotels, call for 'remigration' of illegals

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reports from Epping Forest, U.K., where locals are protesting a migrant hotel.

The hotel, once a community asset, now houses military-aged men who arrived illegally and destroyed their identification. One migrant is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Ezra observes that ordinary citizens, including mothers and grandmothers, are now joining protests due to safety and community disruption concerns. He notes a shift from opposing immigration to advocating for "remigration" or deportation of illegal migrants, citing examples from Europe and the U.S. under Donald Trump.

The report also touches on the U.K. government's use of "super injunctions" to suppress information about mass immigration, particularly a secret airlift of Afghans.

Ezra criticizes both Conservative and Labour parties for their complicity and expresses hope that Nigel Farage will take a stronger stance.

He argues that the UK's high-trust society is being exploited by migrants from "rape cultures," leading to increased crime.

Ezra observes that the term "racist" is losing its power to silence critics of immigration. Police presence at the protest is significant, and there are concerns about professional counter-protesters being aided by authorities.