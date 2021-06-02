Do you actually know who Dr. Anthony Fauci is?

You know who Dr. Anthony Fauci is, right?

You can't really avoid him. A year and a half ago, he was an obscure bureaucrat like most of medical-industrial complex on the public health side of things. But he became famous because of the virus. He would host press conferences alongside Donald Trump, sometimes even spar with Trump — he was so friendly, though.

He became a media hound, so the press loved him, especially when he disagreed with Trump.

In fact, he just rolled out a new book — about himself, and the wonderful year he's had.

Surprisingly, today it looks like Amazon took that book down. I wonder why he's being cancelled?

But like Canada's version of Anthony Fauci, Theresa Tam — Fauci lied.

Hundreds of emails from his government position have been released under American freedom of information laws.

And over the last 18 hours, the media has had a frenzy going through them.

GUEST: Drea Humphrey talks about our court challenge against the publication bans that jailed the father of transgender teen in British Columbia. You can learn more and support our challenge by visiting LetUsReport.com.

