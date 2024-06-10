Peaceful Walk for Israel rally highlights stark contrast

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reflects on the massive Walk for Israel event in Toronto drew a crowd of up to 100,000 supporters, highlighting a significant show of solidarity for the Jews amid a tense backdrop of counter-protests.

Despite agitation from anti-Israel demonstrators, the event remained peaceful, underscoring the resolve and unity of those marching in support of Israel.

Ezra pointed out the stark contrast between the demonstrators: “Obviously those masked men and women behind me flying the flags of Palestine or, in some cases, flying actual terrorist flags, they hate Jews.”

The presence of masked Hamas supporters was starkly contrasted by the peaceful march of men, women and children with Canadian flags and Israeli flags. The mood was sober yet hopeful, a sign of the resilience of the Jewish community even amid visible threats.

It’s been pointed out before, but there’s a reason you never see a Canadian flag at the pro-Palestinian demonstrations. https://t.co/i1UkCmGfEv — Alan Fryer 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@alanfryermedia) June 10, 2024

The National Post reported it was one of the largest demonstrations in recent memory in Toronto with tens of thousands of people joining in the peaceful march, with chants of “Bring them home,” referring to the hostages still detained by Hamas following the October 7 terror attack in Israel.

The United Jewish Appeal, organizers of the march, celebrated the event as their most successful fundraising effort ever.

Pro-Hamas counter-protesters attempted to disrupt the family-friendly event, chanting inflammatory slogans and calling for genocide. Their efforts to incite violence were thwarted by the Toronto Police Service, who made several arrests.

A notable aspect of the day was the absence of key political figures such as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford. Their decision to skip the event raised questions about their stance on rising antisemitism.

Ultimately, the Walk for Israel was about more than just a march. It was a statement of values, a stand for democracy and civilization over barbarism and savagery.

It’s a reminder that in the face of adversity, standing up for what’s right is more important than ever.