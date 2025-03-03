Trump sends Zelenskyy packing to his European handlers
America has given as much to Ukraine as the rest of the world combined, yet Zelenskyy went to his European handlers, asking for more.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Trump the disruptor disrupted something pretty big last week—but what exactly?
U.S. President Donald Trump booted Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from the White House last week, following a heated conversation. Zelenskyy wanted a ceasefire with guaranteed protections, though America's Commander-in-chief pledged neutrality.
"After his disastrous meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy flew to London where he received a hero’s welcome," said Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant. "All the rest of the NATO leaders and other Europeans were there, cheering for him."
Even Luxembourg, a small country of a million people, pledged support for Ukraine. "Luxembourg has a grand total of 939 people in its army. You have two unarmed helicopters and a cargo plane," Ezra points out. "That’s not a joke, I actually looked it up."
Luxembourg has a grand total of 939 people in its army.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 28, 2025
Meanwhile, France and the UK have both talked about sending troops to the frontlines. But when pressed, they clarified peacekeepers—as in, after the war is over.
"Of course, there’s sending money, equipment, and there’s training the Ukrainians. But Russia has three times the population of Ukraine. It’s just overwhelming." Ezra said.
America has also given as much as the rest of the world combined, and President Trump campaigned on ending that. "And he’s ending it, or trying to. That’s distasteful to many people."
The rules-based international order is what Europe has used for the past three years to convince a mentally frail U.S. president, and his deep state handlers, to give more than a hundred billion dollars to a war that Europe claims to care about but doesn't really care about," Ezra said.
"So you've got every soft power 'rules based international order' who wants the hard power of the United States—but only in ways that they approve of," he clarified.
COMMENTS
Don Hrehirchek commented 2025-03-03 22:11:21 -0500 FlagYes ,Ruth, enforced by whom . Donald T’s way only.
Paul Scofield commented 2025-03-03 21:17:03 -0500 FlagGood to see that Freeland and the Europeans have learned nothing and forgotten nothing. Talk, as they say, is cheap.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-03-03 21:14:09 -0500 FlagIt’s obvious. Ukraine is lost. But Zelenskyy got stroppy with Trump, the king of strop. What a dunce Zelenskyy is!
Ruby Dhalla proved by her ouster that the Liberals are anything but liberal. And their pride in diversity was shattered. Look at the two “women of colour” and a third woman whom the Trudeau Liberals fired. Worse yet, Ruby can’t get her leadership race money back. More and more citizens are seeing what a dictatorship Canada is becoming. Let’s hope the Liberals get ZERO seats in the House of Commons.
Don Hrehirchek commented 2025-03-03 20:19:24 -0500 FlagYes, the world gets more complicated daily. It seems that the only way to uncomplicate it is to mind Your own business. A wise man of the USA once stated, more or less “trade with other countries and stay out of their politics”. Logical and too simple for many.