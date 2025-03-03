Trump sends Zelenskyy packing to his European handlers

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Trump the disruptor disrupted something pretty big last week—but what exactly?

U.S. President Donald Trump booted Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from the White House last week, following a heated conversation. Zelenskyy wanted a ceasefire with guaranteed protections, though America's Commander-in-chief pledged neutrality.

"After his disastrous meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy flew to London where he received a hero’s welcome," said Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant. "All the rest of the NATO leaders and other Europeans were there, cheering for him."

Even Luxembourg, a small country of a million people, pledged support for Ukraine. "Luxembourg has a grand total of 939 people in its army. You have two unarmed helicopters and a cargo plane," Ezra points out. "That’s not a joke, I actually looked it up."

Luxembourg has a grand total of 939 people in its army.



— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 28, 2025

Meanwhile, France and the UK have both talked about sending troops to the frontlines. But when pressed, they clarified peacekeepers—as in, after the war is over.

"Of course, there’s sending money, equipment, and there’s training the Ukrainians. But Russia has three times the population of Ukraine. It’s just overwhelming." Ezra said.

America has also given as much as the rest of the world combined, and President Trump campaigned on ending that. "And he’s ending it, or trying to. That’s distasteful to many people."

The rules-based international order is what Europe has used for the past three years to convince a mentally frail U.S. president, and his deep state handlers, to give more than a hundred billion dollars to a war that Europe claims to care about but doesn't really care about," Ezra said.

"So you've got every soft power 'rules based international order' who wants the hard power of the United States—but only in ways that they approve of," he clarified.