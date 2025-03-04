Trudeau provoked a trade war to keep the Liberal Party relevant

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra tackles the latest escalation in the U.S.-Canada trade conflict as President Donald Trump imposes a new round of tariffs on Canadian goods.

All Canadian exports to the U.S. will face a 25% tariff, with the exception of energy exports, which will be hit with a 10% tariff.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Trudeau has promised to respond with retaliatory tariffs of his own.

Is fighting back against the world's most powerful economy the right strategy for Canada? And what are the potential consequences of this escalating trade war?

Trudeau says it's not clear when his last day as Canada's prime minister will be and it will depend on a conversation between him and the Liberal Party's leadership winner. pic.twitter.com/jWHsIK1QuT — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 4, 2025

In response, Trump pledged additional tariffs to punish Canadians further. "Fighting back against President Donald Trump and the world's most powerful economy probably won't work out well for Canada," said Ezra Levant.

"To make matters worse, Trudeau's not gone yet," he added. "In fact, it sounds like he might stick around a little bit longer."

The Prime Minister prorogued Parliament on January 6, announcing his intention to resign following failed efforts to maintain his minority government. Now, Trudeau says his exit is not yet known in order to facilitate a transition of power with his successor.

It's looking more and more likely that this trade war is a last ditch effort by Trudeau to hold onto power a bit longer.