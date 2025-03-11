Anti-Trump elites blame U.S. for economic woes

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

On tonight's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looks at how Canada’s elites are cashing in on Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Several Canadian politicians have turned Donald Trump’s tariff threats and 51st-state banter into a golden opportunity.

From Justin Trudeau’s last-ditch redemption arc to Mark Carney’s strategic torch-carrying, and Doug Ford’s bold provincial power plays — it's a high-stakes game of blaming Trump for Canada’s woes — while dodging a decade of economic missteps.

With tariffs as the perfect scapegoat, political leaders have weaponized growing anti-Trump sentiment for their own benefit.

GUEST: CCFR president Rod Giltaca on the Liberal's latest gun ban