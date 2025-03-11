Anti-Trump elites blame U.S. for economic woes

With tariffs as the perfect scapegoat, Canada's leaders have weaponized growing anti-Trump sentiment for their own benefit.

Ezra Levant
  |   March 11, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   3 Comments

On tonight's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looks at how Canada’s elites are cashing in on Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Several Canadian politicians have turned Donald Trump’s tariff threats and 51st-state banter into a golden opportunity.

From Justin Trudeau’s last-ditch redemption arc to Mark Carney’s strategic torch-carrying, and Doug Ford’s bold provincial power plays — it's a high-stakes game of blaming Trump for Canada’s woes — while dodging a decade of economic missteps.

With tariffs as the perfect scapegoat, political leaders have weaponized growing anti-Trump sentiment for their own benefit.

GUEST: CCFR president Rod Giltaca on the Liberal's latest gun ban

COMMENTS

Showing 3 Comments

  • Ruth Bard
    commented 2025-03-11 22:06:46 -0400 Flag
    If Marco Mendacious and David LaMoron are back, I’m sure Steven Guil-ty will stick around too. Marxist Carnage wants to be the smartest man in the room.
  • Rick Wadsworth
    commented 2025-03-11 21:45:10 -0400 Flag
    You should let your guess speak
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-03-11 20:49:11 -0400 Flag
    What a packed program tonight. Let’s hope Carney’s honeymoon with citizens is short. Pierre Poilievre needs to double down on exposing Carney’s lies and WEF connections. And like Hitler, Carney outlined his plans in a book.