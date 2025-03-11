Anti-Trump elites blame U.S. for economic woes
With tariffs as the perfect scapegoat, Canada's leaders have weaponized growing anti-Trump sentiment for their own benefit.
On tonight's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looks at how Canada’s elites are cashing in on Trump Derangement Syndrome.
Several Canadian politicians have turned Donald Trump’s tariff threats and 51st-state banter into a golden opportunity.
From Justin Trudeau’s last-ditch redemption arc to Mark Carney’s strategic torch-carrying, and Doug Ford’s bold provincial power plays — it's a high-stakes game of blaming Trump for Canada’s woes — while dodging a decade of economic missteps.
GUEST: CCFR president Rod Giltaca on the Liberal's latest gun ban
COMMENTS
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-03-11 20:49:11 -0400 FlagWhat a packed program tonight. Let’s hope Carney’s honeymoon with citizens is short. Pierre Poilievre needs to double down on exposing Carney’s lies and WEF connections. And like Hitler, Carney outlined his plans in a book.