Rebel News barred from PM Carney's first media scrum

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Mark Carney is selected as your new prime minister—and you never even got to vote.

To this day, Parliament has not been recalled. It's still prorogued until March 24.

Worse yet, Carney has no popular support—he has no legal mandate. Prime Minister Carney is effectively a stranger, with no riding to call home.

New Prime Minister Mark Carney suggests he may not be calling an election anytime soon, saying only that Canadians can expect to go to the polls "before November." pic.twitter.com/sns2iCGM3A — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 14, 2025

Unsurprisingly, he did not call a snap election following his first address as Prime Minister.

"Are you going to be calling an early election?" asked a reporter. "Well, I certainly should expect to go to the polls before November," Carney replied without directly responding to the question.

Under the Elections Act, the next vote is slated for October 20, 2025, though more than half of Canadians want an election triggered before October.

Independent journalist @ScooperCooper joins @EzraLevant to discuss China's role in Mark Carney's rise in the Liberal Party and beyond.



"Where did those 200,000 to 300,000 extra (Liberal) membership votes go? That's a very live question, and I think we need to know more," Sam… pic.twitter.com/BSRhSqTvvv — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 13, 2025

"It's so funny to joke about not having an election for months, having a prime minister that no one voted for," said Ezra Levant sarcastically.

Of the nearly 400,000 people registered to vote, fewer than 150,000 voted. The remaining 250,000 votes were rejected.

Meanwhile, Rebel News was barred from Carney's first conference, which was no laughing matter. Goes to show that Prime Minister Carney is off to the same start as Trudeau—censoring and silencing opponents.

The Carney campaign twice denied media access to Rebel News reporters last week, once in Calgary and again in Milton, Ontario.

GUEST: Freedom Convoy lawyer, Keith Wilson, k.c. discusses the rise of Alberta separatism.