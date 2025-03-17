King Carney meets with European royalty... but not with President Trump
Canada’s 24th Prime Minister met with European allies over the weekend. Yet, he hasn’t even had a phone call with Trump.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, why did Mark Carney go to Europe instead of to America?
"I don’t think Mark Carney and Donald Trump have spoken," Ezra Levant said. "In fact, I'm quite sure of that—one or the other sides would have likely said something."
U.S. President Donald Trump usually makes a lot of public statements about things, but he hasn’t mentioned Prime Minister Mark Carney, once. "I don’t think it’s good," Ezra warned.
TONIGHT! Alberta Premier @ABDanielleSmith joins @EzraLevant for an exclusive interview.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 17, 2025
The premier talks about not meeting with new PM Mark Carney before he left for Europe and says nobody wins in a Canada-US trade war — something Smith blames Trudeau for provoking. pic.twitter.com/TcuZByDatk
Meanwhile, Canada’s 24th Prime Minister met with European allies over the weekend.
Carney had a phone call with Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Union, and he also met with Emmanuel Macron of France.
Yet, he hasn’t even had a phone call with Trump—or, as far as we know, anyone in the Trump administration. "And I think that suits Carney just fine."
Prime Minister Carney even saw King Charles, who is the King of Canada. "I think it pulls on the heartstrings of loyalists and royalists," Ezra said.
GUEST: Premier Danielle Smith discusses how she, too, hasn't met with PM Mark Carney yet.
COMMENTS
-
-
David Heinze commented 2025-03-18 00:25:47 -0400After watching the clips of deportees to EL Salvador, & the one on X with song attached, I reposted one with the following comment: “Hey Fellow Canadians: It is time to take our borders seriously as many of the worst foreign Criminals will be looking to leave the U.S. & their next step may be Canada. We MUST join forces with the U.S. to keep them out of both of our countries.”
-
Jerald Purvis commented 2025-03-17 22:46:04 -0400Does anyone else think that Connor is positioning himself for a future run for some kind of position in the Irish government?
-
-
Bernhard Jatzezck commented 2025-03-17 21:30:04 -0400 FlagWhy should King Mark meet with Trump? Aren’t we in some sort of war with the Americans….. one which Prince Justin started by refusing to do anything about border security?
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-03-17 20:51:35 -0400 FlagI love the interview with Danielle Smith. She’s about the only premiere who has a good understanding of the situation. Ford is a fraud and the rest want to be on Trudeau’s team Canada.
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-03-17 20:49:55 -0400 FlagThe faster we vote Carney out, the sooner this idiotic trade war will end. Once Poilievre is sworn in, real negotiations will begin. Until then, we the people will pay for more of the government’s shenanigans.
-
Don Hrehirchek commented 2025-03-17 20:15:07 -0400 FlagDo not remember If Trump Congratulated Carney on his win. Maybe this is a t- i-t for tat thing.