King Carney meets with European royalty... but not with President Trump

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, why did Mark Carney go to Europe instead of to America?

"I don’t think Mark Carney and Donald Trump have spoken," Ezra Levant said. "In fact, I'm quite sure of that—one or the other sides would have likely said something."

U.S. President Donald Trump usually makes a lot of public statements about things, but he hasn’t mentioned Prime Minister Mark Carney, once. "I don’t think it’s good," Ezra warned.

TONIGHT! Alberta Premier @ABDanielleSmith joins @EzraLevant for an exclusive interview.



The premier talks about not meeting with new PM Mark Carney before he left for Europe and says nobody wins in a Canada-US trade war — something Smith blames Trudeau for provoking. pic.twitter.com/TcuZByDatk — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 17, 2025

Meanwhile, Canada’s 24th Prime Minister met with European allies over the weekend.

Carney had a phone call with Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Union, and he also met with Emmanuel Macron of France.

Yet, he hasn’t even had a phone call with Trump—or, as far as we know, anyone in the Trump administration. "And I think that suits Carney just fine."

Prime Minister Carney even saw King Charles, who is the King of Canada. "I think it pulls on the heartstrings of loyalists and royalists," Ezra said.

GUEST: Premier Danielle Smith discusses how she, too, hasn't met with PM Mark Carney yet.