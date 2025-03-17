King Carney meets with European royalty... but not with President Trump

Canada’s 24th Prime Minister met with European allies over the weekend. Yet, he hasn’t even had a phone call with Trump.

Ezra Levant
  |   March 17, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   7 Comments

Latest News
PREMIUM CONTENT
Click to subscribe

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, why did Mark Carney go to Europe instead of to America?

"I don’t think Mark Carney and Donald Trump have spoken," Ezra Levant said. "In fact, I'm quite sure of that—one or the other sides would have likely said something."

U.S. President Donald Trump usually makes a lot of public statements about things, but he hasn’t mentioned Prime Minister Mark Carney, once.  "I don’t think it’s good," Ezra warned.

Meanwhile, Canada’s 24th Prime Minister met with European allies over the weekend.

Carney had a phone call with Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Union, and he also met with Emmanuel Macron of France.

Yet, he hasn’t even had a phone call with Trump—or, as far as we know, anyone in the Trump administration. "And I think that suits Carney just fine."

Prime Minister Carney even saw King Charles, who is the King of Canada. "I think it pulls on the heartstrings of loyalists and royalists," Ezra said.

GUEST: Premier Danielle Smith discusses how she, too, hasn't met with PM Mark Carney yet.

COMMENTS

Showing 7 Comments

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Mary Ellen Gabias
    followed this page 2025-03-18 00:28:19 -0400
  • David Heinze
    commented 2025-03-18 00:25:47 -0400
    After watching the clips of deportees to EL Salvador, & the one on X with song attached, I reposted one with the following comment: “Hey Fellow Canadians: It is time to take our borders seriously as many of the worst foreign Criminals will be looking to leave the U.S. & their next step may be Canada. We MUST join forces with the U.S. to keep them out of both of our countries.”
  • Jerald Purvis
    commented 2025-03-17 22:46:04 -0400
    Does anyone else think that Connor is positioning himself for a future run for some kind of position in the Irish government?
  • Ron Voss
    commented 2025-03-17 21:54:09 -0400 Flag
    For Smith to say we are a strong and united country is laughable. Smith criticizes Carney for his attention to climate change while she herself says she supports net carbon zero.
  • Bernhard Jatzezck
    commented 2025-03-17 21:30:04 -0400 Flag
    Why should King Mark meet with Trump? Aren’t we in some sort of war with the Americans….. one which Prince Justin started by refusing to do anything about border security?
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-03-17 20:51:35 -0400 Flag
    I love the interview with Danielle Smith. She’s about the only premiere who has a good understanding of the situation. Ford is a fraud and the rest want to be on Trudeau’s team Canada.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-03-17 20:49:55 -0400 Flag
    The faster we vote Carney out, the sooner this idiotic trade war will end. Once Poilievre is sworn in, real negotiations will begin. Until then, we the people will pay for more of the government’s shenanigans.
  • Don Hrehirchek
    commented 2025-03-17 20:15:07 -0400 Flag
    Do not remember If Trump Congratulated Carney on his win. Maybe this is a t- i-t for tat thing.