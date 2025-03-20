SHOCKING: U.K. Judge Tears Apart Gov't Lawyers During Tommy Robinson Hearing

Tommy wrote the prison had cut off a phone call with his legal counsel, angering the judge to no end.

Ezra Levant
  Ezra Levant  |   March 20, 2025   |   News Analysis

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra Levant travels to the U.K. to cover Tommy Robinson's court trial.

According to an expert psychologist, Tommy developed PTSD after being kept in a small cell 21 hours a day, for more than 140 days. He is serving nine months for contempt of court after publishing a video that touches on mass immigration in the UK.

Legal counsel for the government claimed he had visits, phone calls, a computer, TV and the like, though his phone call—during a half hour break in the trial—was dropped by the prison.

He wrote they had cut off his phone call with legal counsel, angering the judge to no end. So much so that he could not render a ruling today.

What a note to end on.

"I’ve attended a lot of trials for Tommy over the years; he’s won some and he’s lost some. But this one felt good," said Ezra Levant.

"It couldn’t have been a clearer illustration of how the prison casually abuses Tommy, and gaslights him. Except this time, they didn’t seem to realize they were fighting with the judge, too."

It was quite a dramatic moment.

GUEST: Franco Terrazzano, Federal Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, discusses Trudeau's dueling taxpayer-funded pension.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-03-20 20:55:28 -0400 Flag
    What was all that chanting by a man in the background?