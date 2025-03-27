Europe talks about re-arming itself, but it's actually deindustrializing. Can it really do both?

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra highlights Germany's demolition of its most modern coal-fired power plant, the Moorburg facility in Hamburg.

At just six years old and costing €3 billion, this plant could power an entire city with its huge capacity. Yet, it was reduced to rubble — not because it was outdated or dirty, but because the climate crusade demanded it.

The Green Party and activists, often symbolized by figures like Greta Thunberg, have made such sacrifices politically inevitable.

The absurdity doesn’t end there. Across the Channel, the UK’s last virgin steel mill in Scunthorpe teeters on collapse. Owned by China’s Jingye Group, it rejected a £500 million government subsidy to “go green,” leaving thousands of jobs in limbo.

You can’t make steel without coal — nothing else burns hot enough — but the net-zero fantasy persists. The Industrial Revolution, born in Britain, is being undone by the same nation now chasing a utopian “zero.” Both stories expose a grim reality: Europe is deindustrializing itself under the guise of saving the planet.

This isn’t just a European problem — it’s a warning. How can a continent talk about rearming itself, as Germany now does with grand plans and big budgets, while dismantling the industrial base needed to sustain a military? Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping must be chuckling.

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, Donald Trump’s push for NATO to pay its way and his “America First” stance amplify the stakes. Europe’s elite loathe him — full-blown Trump Derangement Syndrome — but his message is clear: no more free rides.

His Oval Office clash with Ukraine’s Zelensky, where tensions flared over J.D. Vance and stalled deals, rattled NATO. Trump wants Europe to rearm and foot the bill, a demand echoing his first-term scoldings of leaders like Justin Trudeau for skimping on defense contributions. Fairness, not malice, drives this — America’s market is the world’s prize, and he’s demanding reciprocal access.

Europe’s collapse into deindustrialization while preaching rearmament is a lesson: you can’t defend what you don’t build. We’d be wise to heed it before Carney or anyone else drags us down the same path.

GUEST: Marc Morano, author of Green Fraud and publisher of ClimateDepot.com