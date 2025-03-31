Liberal MP calls for kidnapping a conservative rival — and Mark Carney is fine with it

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discusses Mark Carney's cozy event at the Saint George Pub in Georgetown, Ontario. The invitation list was selective, the crowd predictably warm and the atmosphere carefully stage-managed. But what was missing from Carney’s script was any meaningful condemnation of a scandal that should have rocked Canadian politics to its core.

A few days prior, Paul Chiang, Liberal MP from the Greater Toronto Area, stood before a Chinese-language press conference and, in all seriousness, urged people to kidnap a Conservative candidate. He even specified the destination: the Chinese consulate, where a $1 million Hong Kong dollar bounty awaited. Chiang wasn’t joking and he wasn’t making a slip of the tongue. He was deadly serious.

For context, Chiang is a former police officer with a 25-year career in law enforcement. He understands what kidnapping is. He knows the law. And yet, he publicly called for the forcible abduction of a political opponent, seemingly in service of foreign interests.

I bet you can't listen to that lady's laugh at the end without smiling. https://t.co/YVDfNNvwVG — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 31, 2025

China’s track record in Canada is well-documented. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been credibly accused of operating clandestine police stations in Canada, surveilling dissidents, and even intimidating and coercing members of the Chinese diaspora. There’s also the high-profile case of the two Michaels — Canadian citizens Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor — who were held hostage in China for years. So, when a sitting Canadian MP suggests handing over a political rival to the CCP’s representatives in Toronto, it’s not just rhetoric; it’s a chilling nod to an authoritarian regime.

And yet, Mark Carney, the Liberals’ golden boy, responded with a shrug. No strong condemnation. No calls for an investigation. Instead, he dismissed the whole thing as a ‘teachable moment.’ A teachable moment? Kidnapping isn’t a learning opportunity; it’s a crime.

Imagine for a moment if a Conservative had made the same kind of statement. Suppose a trucker from the Freedom Convoy had looked into a camera and called for the abduction of an Ottawa mayor or an RCMP officer. The mainstream media would have exploded in outrage. The police would have made an arrest within hours. Yet, because Chiang is a Liberal, and because his comments align with the interests of the CCP, the response is muted.

Carney has long been an open admirer of China. He has spoken glowingly of the country’s ‘ambition’ and ‘responsibility’ on the world stage. More concerningly, public records show he recently negotiated a $250 million loan from the Chinese government. Is it any wonder, then, that when confronted with the actions of one of his own MPs, Carney chose to deflect rather than denounce?

This isn’t just about Paul Chiang. It’s about the broader issue of Chinese influence in Canadian politics. It’s about a government that appears increasingly compromised by foreign interests. And it’s about a media landscape that refuses to hold them accountable.

GUEST: Keean Bexte from The Counter Signal on his exclusive on now resigned Liberal Candidate Thomas Keeper