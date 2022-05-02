Riots in Montreal, but police crack down on peaceful freedom protesters in Ottawa

Look at this from Montreal over the weekend:

The tactic is called the black bloc, and it's not just a name — they dress in black so they can't be identified, they are interchangeable to make it harder for police to spot or identify them.

You don't simply stumble into that sort of activity. These are professional rioters. But there was no Emergencies Act deployed, no riot police deployed, Justin Trudeau didn't have a press conference asking if we should tolerate these people. It's Trudeau's team, so why would he get up? Why would the media get upset?

Meanwhile, in Ottawa, there was a peaceful gathering of motorcyclists and veterans.

No charges there, no violence there, but the Ottawa police ginned up fear and hate from the very beginning.

GUEST: David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) was in Ottawa to cover the rally and counter-protesters.

FINALLY: Your messages to me!