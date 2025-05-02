Reform UK stuns the country with byelection win
The victory came despite "opposition" from professional activists brought in to label Reform voters "racist."
In a stunning upset, Reform UK won a special by-election in Runcorn-Helsby by six votes, replacing Labour's Mike Amesbury, who was jailed for assaulting a voter after winning the previous election with 53%.
Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant, who documented the event, highlights the disconnect between local residents concerned about mass immigration and the smear tactics used against them.
He suggests this result, a shock to Labour and potentially a death knell for the Conservatives who failed to address these issues, indicates that calling genuine concerns "racist" is no longer effective.
Levant, reflecting on Canada's recent election loss, questions whether Canada could learn from Nigel Farage's direct stance on immigration. He notes the BBC's negative reaction and appeals for support for Rebel News' independent journalism.
COMMENTS
Ginette Bisaillon commented 2025-05-02 21:23:22 -0400 FlagThat woman is so wrong! All immigrants are not staying in hotels, most are staying in regular housing and it is definitely not the job of government to build apartments and houses. That is something for the private sector exclusively.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-05-02 20:51:04 -0400 FlagI hope the name-calling stops working in Canada. Poilievre was too timid and it cost him the election and his seat. Politicians need to speak out against bogus refugees and phony foreign students. Even immigrants are against this unlimited immigration. People must be vetted. Military-age men don’t deserve to come here either if there’s no war in the country they came from.