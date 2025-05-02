Reform UK stuns the country with byelection win

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

In a stunning upset, Reform UK won a special by-election in Runcorn-Helsby by six votes, replacing Labour's Mike Amesbury, who was jailed for assaulting a voter after winning the previous election with 53%.

The victory came despite "opposition" from professional activists brought in to label Reform voters "racist."

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant, who documented the event, highlights the disconnect between local residents concerned about mass immigration and the smear tactics used against them.

He suggests this result, a shock to Labour and potentially a death knell for the Conservatives who failed to address these issues, indicates that calling genuine concerns "racist" is no longer effective.

Levant, reflecting on Canada's recent election loss, questions whether Canada could learn from Nigel Farage's direct stance on immigration. He notes the BBC's negative reaction and appeals for support for Rebel News' independent journalism.