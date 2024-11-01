Chinese spies exposed in election interference scandal, including Trudeau minister
Liberal MP Parm Bains, Liberal-appointed Senator Yuen Pau Woo, Liberal MP Mary Ng, and Conservative-appointed Senator Victor Oh were named earlier this week as alleged Chinese spies.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a longform interview with independent journalist, Andy Lee on the accused traitors working with China and other foreign governments.
A shocker of a press conference this Monday saw journalist Sam Cooper point the finger at Liberal MP Parm Bains, Liberal-appointed Senator Yuen Pau Woo, Liberal MP Mary Ng, and Conservative-appointed Senator Victor Oh for collaborating with Chinese influence networks.
They represent four of the 11 parliamentarians alleged to have been named in the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) report earlier this year.
The Foreign Interference Commission, headed by Justice Marie Hogue to investigate the impact of foreign state actors in the 2019 and 2021 elections, wrapped up last week with a final report due at the end of the year.
Hogue previously said she would not reveal those named in the report as foreign collaborators.