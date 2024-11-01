Chinese spies exposed in election interference scandal, including Trudeau minister

Liberal MP Parm Bains, Liberal-appointed Senator Yuen Pau Woo, Liberal MP Mary Ng, and Conservative-appointed Senator Victor Oh were named earlier this week as alleged Chinese spies.

Ezra Levant
  |   November 01, 2024

Latest News
PREMIUM CONTENT
Click to subscribe

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a longform interview with independent journalist, Andy Lee on the accused traitors working with China and other foreign governments.

A shocker of a press conference this Monday saw journalist Sam Cooper point the finger at Liberal MP Parm Bains, Liberal-appointed Senator Yuen Pau Woo, Liberal MP Mary Ng, and Conservative-appointed Senator Victor Oh for collaborating with Chinese influence networks.

They represent four of the 11 parliamentarians alleged to have been named in the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) report earlier this year.

The Foreign Interference Commission, headed by Justice Marie Hogue to investigate the impact of foreign state actors in the 2019 and 2021 elections, wrapped up last week with a final report due at the end of the year.

Hogue previously said she would not reveal those named in the report as foreign collaborators.

Expose the Traitors!

4,413 signatures
Goal: 10000 signatures
meta-img

Justin Trudeau is hiding the truth from Canadians. Multiple MPs have been implicated in the China spy scandal, yet Trudeau refuses to release their names. Who are they? Why is he protecting them? We deserve to know which politicians are compromised by a foreign regime, but Trudeau’s secrecy puts our democracy at risk. Sign the petition now and demand that Trudeau come clean — Canadians have the right to know which MPs are under China's influence.

Will you sign?

Support our independent coverage of the Foreign Election Interference Commission

Latest News

Rebel News Editor-in-Chief Sheila Gunn Reid is providing comprehensive independent coverage of the public hearings for the Foreign Interference Commission, and will report the truth, no matter what. If you value our independent reporting, please chip in a donation here to help us recoup our costs.

Amount
$
DONATE

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.