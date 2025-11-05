New York has fallen: Voters elect Communist mayor

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reports on the election of a "communist Muslim mayor" in New York City. Zohran Mamdani, born in Uganda to "Marxist radicals," was a theatre and rap artist before becoming a local councillor.

Despite not securing 50% of the vote, he defeated Andrew Cuomo. Ezra criticized the mayor's acceptance speech for referencing a communist figure and praising various ethnicities but omitting Americans, also noting that campaign ads were in multiple languages, including Arabic.

Ezra noted that over 80% of the mayor's support came from white liberal women, despite being called a "communist and religious fanatic." He believes this election, similar to Sadiq Khan's in London, marks a new, concerning chapter for New York, potentially making it more communist and less American.

Citing the mayor's documented disdain for police and America, along with rising antisemitism, crime, and a "war on wealth," Ezra expressed fears of a resident exodus from New York.

A photo of the mayor with Alex Soros, son of billionaire George Soros, was then revealed by Ezra, who questioned the left's stance on billionaires.

The report also covered disappointing Republican election results in Virginia and New Jersey, where a conservative Black female marine lost to a trans activist.

Ezra also discussed Elon Musk's contract renegotiations with Tesla. Musk, who leads several companies, is being offered a performance-based contract with ambitious milestones that could value Tesla at $10 trillion and earn him $1 trillion, with no salary, only compensation for achievements.

Despite a Delaware judge deeming a previous contract illegal, Tesla's board backs a new compensation package for Musk, citing his importance to company value.

While many investors agree, Norway's sovereign wealth fund, a top-ten Tesla owner, opposes it. Ezra found this surprising, given Norway's investments in Chinese companies, some accused of using slave labor, suggesting political motivations potentially benefiting Chinese competitors.