Birmingham's radical Muslims want to expel local Jews

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, a small counter-protest against the "Islamification" of Birmingham gathered in an empty parking lot, attended by only a handful of people and journalists, despite initial hopes for a larger turnout.

Rebel News and other journalists had significant private security due to the perceived threat from pro-Palestinian protesters. An ad circulated by Islamists used threatening language and imagery reminiscent of ISIS videos, calling for the exclusion of Zionists from Birmingham.

Josh Howie of GB News, a Jewish presenter, joined the counter-protest, emphasizing that while "Zionist" is used, it often means "Jew." He suggested that British institutions are appeasing a growing demographic, overlooking the "silent majority" who value fairness.

Several attendees expressed concerns about antisemitic posters and the perceived inaction of local government in protecting Jewish residents and their rights. One attendee proudly displayed an IDF flag, asserting their right to do so despite opposition from local politicians.

The discussion touched on the impact of open-border immigration on the U.K. and the changing demographics of Birmingham, where the Muslim population is large and the Jewish community is small. Concerns were raised about importing antisemitism through immigration from certain regions.

Police deployed over 1,000 officers to manage the event, separating the small pro-Israel group from the estimated 2,500 pro-Palestinian protesters. No major incidents occurred, but the extensive police presence highlighted the underlying tensions.

The event underscored a broader "civilizational battle" in the U.K., with Ezra expressing sadness for the future of British Jews and the challenges posed by radical Islam.

GUEST: Georgia Gilholy on a leaked BBC dossier acknowledging serious editorial failures in BBC Arabic coverage.