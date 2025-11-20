Ezra Levant visits Nova Scotia searching for 'coward' MP Chris d'Entremont

Chris d'Entremont, a multi-term Conservative MP, recently crossed the floor to join the Liberals.

Ezra Levant
  |   November 20, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Latest News
PREMIUM CONTENT
Click to subscribe

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

Tonight, Ezra Levant is in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, for a segment on Conservative floor crosser turned Liberal MP Chris d'Entremont.

D'Entremont, a multi-term Conservative MP, crossed the floor to join the Liberals before the budget, despite recently criticizing Mark Carney's party in Parliament over "out-of-control spending" and the rising cost of living.

Ezra suggests the motivation for the switch was personal ambition and greed, fueled by d'Entremont's failure to secure the "plum perk" of Deputy Speaker, which comes with higher pay and more staff.

The segment documents his visit to d'Entremont's office in Yarmouth, where the office was locked with a sign stating service was "by appointment only," suggesting the MP is "hiding from his own people." 

Ezra speaks to a staff member who admits the situation has been "tough" and notes that the MP's decision was likely made without consulting his local constituents who had repeatedly voted for him as a Conservative.

Locals echoed this sentiment, calling the MP a "coward" and expressing frustration over the quick switch after the election. Ezra encourages people who object to the MP's move to visit FireChris.com.

Please sign our petition to demand that MP Chris d’Entremont resign and face the voters after betraying his constituents

5,349 signatures
Goal: 10,000 signatures
meta-img

Chris d’Entremont was elected as a Conservative, then betrayed his voters by crossing the floor to join the Liberals on budget day. He did it to protect his job, not his principles. Sign this petition to demand a by-election — because no MP should be able to switch sides without facing the voters first.

Will you sign?

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Paul Scofield
    commented 2025-11-20 20:49:51 -0500 Flag
    Great pic, Ezra! Looks like you stepped in a fresh, steaming mass of Carney on the sidewalk.