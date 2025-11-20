Ezra Levant visits Nova Scotia searching for 'coward' MP Chris d'Entremont

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, Ezra Levant is in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, for a segment on Conservative floor crosser turned Liberal MP Chris d'Entremont.

D'Entremont, a multi-term Conservative MP, crossed the floor to join the Liberals before the budget, despite recently criticizing Mark Carney's party in Parliament over "out-of-control spending" and the rising cost of living.

Ezra suggests the motivation for the switch was personal ambition and greed, fueled by d'Entremont's failure to secure the "plum perk" of Deputy Speaker, which comes with higher pay and more staff.

The segment documents his visit to d'Entremont's office in Yarmouth, where the office was locked with a sign stating service was "by appointment only," suggesting the MP is "hiding from his own people."

Ezra speaks to a staff member who admits the situation has been "tough" and notes that the MP's decision was likely made without consulting his local constituents who had repeatedly voted for him as a Conservative.

Locals echoed this sentiment, calling the MP a "coward" and expressing frustration over the quick switch after the election. Ezra encourages people who object to the MP's move to visit FireChris.com.