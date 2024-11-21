Trump's 'radical' Dream Team assembles to fight the 'deep state'

From Robert F. Kennedy Jr. overhauling health, to Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy consolidating big government, Trump has surrounded himself with the right kind of radicals to take on the deep state a second time around.

Ezra Levant
  |   November 21, 2024

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a long form interview with Dr. James Lindsay on what to expect from Donald Trump 2.0.

The striking difference in cultural tone between the president-elect and Kamala Harris could not have made for a starker choice. While the success of Trump's first three years in office speaks for itself, his opponent, by any genuine measure, was a communist.

Frankly speaking, Harris used communist phraseology to achieve communist aims. 

It really was a global election, but only Americans could vote at the ballot box.

"There's a definite feeling that there's a new day in America and a new day rising around the world," Lindsay told Rebel News. "But on the other hand, you know, there's this tendency for people to say everything is changed ... and, that's not reflective of reality at all," he clarified.

The institutions are still woke, claimed the author, who notes the incoming Trump administration can still "clean a lot of it out."

From Robert F. Kennedy Jr. picked to overhaul the food and vaccine industry, to Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy consolidating bureaucracies en masse, Trump has surrounded himself with radicals, he said.

"They're a truly radical choice, which is a war against these permanent institutions," Lindsay continued. "It's a war against the deep state."

"Trump won the election, but the real battles [have just] begun."

If you value our unique, independent journalism, please chip in a donation right here on this page to help support Rebel News’ US reporting. (Thanks!)

