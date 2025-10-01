Ezra talks Gaza, antisemitism with Infowars

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra throws to his two-hour interview with Harrison Smith of Infowars.

Yesterday, Ezra expressed his belief that antisemitism is on the rise, particularly within national populist conservative circles in Canada and the U.S. He attributed this to the "woke, intellectual movement" and mass immigration from countries with endemic anti-jew hatred.

EXCLUSIVE: Ezra Levant Joins The War Room For A Powerful Debate Of Israel's Influence Over US Foreign/Domestic Policy and Online Antisemitism@HarrisonHSmith @ezralevant pic.twitter.com/1X26DyvIpG — INFOWARS (@infowars) September 30, 2025

Ezra explained his strategy for combating antisemitism: to appeal to "truth-seekers" by urging them not to judge all Jews collectively and to avoid scapegoating. He referenced George Orwell's 1984 and the character Emmanuel Goldstein as an example of an "eternal scapegoat."

Ezra also discussed a potential peace plan in Gaza, involving Israel and several Arab and Muslim countries, which he hopes could diminish antisemitism. He noted that Rebel News, his platform, has consistently fought against globalism, defended Christian churches, and opposed what he calls "Covid madness" and "global warming scam."

Ezra also announced a debate with Owen Shroyer and encouraged viewers to subscribe to Rebel News Plus for video content.