Ezra talks Gaza, antisemitism with Infowars
Ezra urges "truth-seekers" not to judge all Jews collectively and to avoid scapegoating.
Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra throws to his two-hour interview with Harrison Smith of Infowars.
Yesterday, Ezra expressed his belief that antisemitism is on the rise, particularly within national populist conservative circles in Canada and the U.S. He attributed this to the "woke, intellectual movement" and mass immigration from countries with endemic anti-jew hatred.
EXCLUSIVE: Ezra Levant Joins The War Room For A Powerful Debate Of Israel's Influence Over US Foreign/Domestic Policy and Online Antisemitism@HarrisonHSmith @ezralevant pic.twitter.com/1X26DyvIpG— INFOWARS (@infowars) September 30, 2025
Ezra explained his strategy for combating antisemitism: to appeal to "truth-seekers" by urging them not to judge all Jews collectively and to avoid scapegoating. He referenced George Orwell's 1984 and the character Emmanuel Goldstein as an example of an "eternal scapegoat."
Ezra also discussed a potential peace plan in Gaza, involving Israel and several Arab and Muslim countries, which he hopes could diminish antisemitism. He noted that Rebel News, his platform, has consistently fought against globalism, defended Christian churches, and opposed what he calls "Covid madness" and "global warming scam."
Ezra also announced a debate with Owen Shroyer and encouraged viewers to subscribe to Rebel News Plus for video content.
COMMENTS
-
Great interview, Ezra! As always you were very articulate as only you can be. Great insightful and persuasive answers and arguments. I’m just so glad you did this interview so that the infowar listeners could hear a perspective that they wouldn’t normally hear. I think you achieved your goal of reaching out to open minded truth seekers and you gave them something to really think about if they were previously inclined to blame the Jews for whatever.
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-10-01 22:09:48 -0400 FlagThe more I hear people say “the Jews”, the more those folks saying that sound insane. Pathetic people need somebody to blame for their failures. And any supposed right wing commentator claiming this or that about “the Jews”, makes me question their sanity.
-
Crude Sausage commented 2025-10-01 20:53:57 -0400 FlagI’m a Catholic and I see no issues with Ezra and Rebel at all. You guys cover the stories that matter more than our supposed Christian sources. Even though I’m not a Jew, I too am fed up with “the Jew” being blamed for everything. At some point, come up with another argument.