The CFL should focus on sports, not DEI nonsense

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies critiques the CFL for pandering to social justice causes.

While watching CFL games, David was confused by the altered uniforms and helmet logos, which featured unexpected orange coloring and modified team emblems. His research revealed this was part of the CFL's "Diversity Is Strength" initiative, aimed at amplifying various cultural programs and introducing Indigenous-designed team logos.

David questions the "Diversity Is Strength" platform, believing strength is inherent, not solely derived from diversity. He wonders if this trend will continue, integrating themes like Black History Month and Pride into team aesthetics, which some find unwelcome. He also pointed out the platform's selective diversity, ignoring groups like Latinos, Punjabis, and Scots.

The sudden acceptance of Indigenous symbolism in sports is puzzling, given the recent "cancel culture" backlash against Native American team names and logos like the Washington Redskins, Cleveland Indians, and Edmonton Eskimos.

The Washington Post's 2016 poll showed over 90% of Native Americans were not offended by the Redskins' name and logo, which was designed by a Native American, Walter "Blackie" Wetzel. This suggests a disconnect between "everyday natives" and "woke natives" or "paleface Liberals" pushing these changes.

David found the modified CFL logos to be poor graphic design, prioritizing additional details over the minimalism that makes iconic sports logos successful. Examples like the Montreal Alouettes, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and Saskatchewan Roughriders logos are criticized for being cluttered or nonsensical.

The Roughriders' logo, in particular, is singled out for virtue-signaling by incorporating tributes to the LGGBDTTTIQQAAPP community.

David’s attempts to get clarification from the CFL's media relations department regarding the "Diversity Is Strength" initiative were unsuccessful.

He concludes with two main points:

I still wear my Washington Redskins cap, despite the name change. A 2016 poll showed most Native Americans weren't offended by the name or the Native American-designed logo, suggesting the change was virtue signaling, not addressing genuine Indigenous concerns like the ignored drinking water crisis. The CFL should focus on operating a football league, especially with current market challenges. If social justice involvement is a must, they should prioritize tangible actions like fundraising for boil water advisories on reserves. Sports should offer an escape, not serve as a lecture platform.

GUEST: Ontario human rights lawyer Bryant Greenbaum discusses the Law Society of Ontario hosting anti-Israel protestor Harsha Walia, who allegedly led "Death to Canada" chants.