Rebel News exposes gov't-sanctioned kill pen for ostriches

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, an ostrich farm in Edgewood, British Columbia, has become a global news sensation. Having visited the farm, Ezra understands why.

At its core, people are drawn to animals, and the idea of 400 healthy birds being arbitrarily, cruelly, unscientifically, and authoritatively culled by the government is deeply unsettling. However, the issue extends beyond that.

It's fundamentally about property rights — the right to own animals and to protect one's farm from government intervention. It also highlights the overreach of public health officials, who, having gained power during the COVID pandemic, are employing similar tactics here.

Furthermore, as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pointed out in his letter to the Canadian government, these birds recovered from avian flu and now possess herd immunity. Their health is crucial and warrants scientific study, a fact he emphasized by offering the full support of the U.S. government for examination.

Instead, the Canadian government has escalated the situation, deploying approximately 50 RCMP officers from across B.C. This resembles a showdown, reminiscent of the Trudeau government's response to the trucker convoy. The atmosphere feels eerily similar.

When Ezra spoke with an RCMP officer on site, he repeatedly stressed that the RCMP were not in charge, but rather federal bird bureaucrats. This is a terrifying prospect.

While Ezra returns to Rebel News headquarters, Drea Humphrey and Sydney Fizzard continue to report from the farm, with chief reporter Sheila Gunn Reid on her way.

We've published nearly 100 stories on this issue, including critical fact-checks against misinformation from the CBC. Ezra believes this is a vital story that our readers expect us to keep following.

And we will! But we need your support.