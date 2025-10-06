Rebel News exposes gov't-sanctioned kill pen for ostriches
An RCMP officer on site repeatedly stressed they were not in charge, but rather federal bird bureaucrats.
Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, an ostrich farm in Edgewood, British Columbia, has become a global news sensation. Having visited the farm, Ezra understands why.
At its core, people are drawn to animals, and the idea of 400 healthy birds being arbitrarily, cruelly, unscientifically, and authoritatively culled by the government is deeply unsettling. However, the issue extends beyond that.
It's fundamentally about property rights — the right to own animals and to protect one's farm from government intervention. It also highlights the overreach of public health officials, who, having gained power during the COVID pandemic, are employing similar tactics here.
Furthermore, as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pointed out in his letter to the Canadian government, these birds recovered from avian flu and now possess herd immunity. Their health is crucial and warrants scientific study, a fact he emphasized by offering the full support of the U.S. government for examination.
Instead, the Canadian government has escalated the situation, deploying approximately 50 RCMP officers from across B.C. This resembles a showdown, reminiscent of the Trudeau government's response to the trucker convoy. The atmosphere feels eerily similar.
When Ezra spoke with an RCMP officer on site, he repeatedly stressed that the RCMP were not in charge, but rather federal bird bureaucrats. This is a terrifying prospect.
While Ezra returns to Rebel News headquarters, Drea Humphrey and Sydney Fizzard continue to report from the farm, with chief reporter Sheila Gunn Reid on her way.
We've published nearly 100 stories on this issue, including critical fact-checks against misinformation from the CBC. Ezra believes this is a vital story that our readers expect us to keep following.
COMMENTS
Michael Guillery commented 2025-10-06 22:28:04 -0400Is not the PM the ultimate one in charge?
Jerry Purvis commented 2025-10-06 22:23:07 -0400 FlagI wonder how long it will take for the government to start herding political troublemakers into the same pens.
Peter Wrenshall commented 2025-10-06 21:42:12 -0400 FlagWelcome, Canada, to the Great Reset. How do you like it so far?
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-10-06 21:20:57 -0400 FlagHiding the ostrich kill zone sure exposes the CFIA’s lawlessness, as does damaging the farm’s security cameras. The CFIA goons are doing everything possible to look suspicious. It’s a bird version of June 4th, 1989 in Beijing. Then, it was turning off the satellite cameras that triggered the massacre of Chinese students and freedom protesters. If the CFIA gets their way, their dirty deed will be hidden from view. At least the gun shots will be heard.
Ron Bissett commented 2025-10-06 20:57:01 -0400I’m confused. CFIA stands for “Canadian Food INSPECTION Agency”. Isn’t “TESTING” part of “INSPECTING”? To not test is negligent. It’s criminal. It’s vindictive. I’ve never seen such a public display of arrogance and pride since what I’ve read and watched about the gestapo. What kind of blackness is in the hearts of these people? And, why is the RCMP party to it? Why aren’t they pressing the CFIA to do their job? Where’s the threats of prison for the CFIA for this evil? Or, am I making too much sense? We can’t have that, can we? It’s strange how some people don’t believe in a devil when he’s playing god right in front of our eyes.
