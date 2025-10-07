Tamara Lich's sentence is revenge disguised as justice

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, an Ottawa judge has handed down sentences to Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, the most prominent leaders of the trucker convoy, several months after finding them guilty of “mischief.”

While neither Tamara nor Chris will face additional jail time — a victory for the accused — the judge imposed severe house arrest conditions. For the next year, they are largely confined to their homes, permitted to leave only for work, weekly grocery shopping, and medical appointments.

This sentence is arguably harsher than that received by Omar Khadr, the convicted Al Qaeda terrorist who returned to Canada without conditions and was granted a $10.5 million settlement by the Liberal government.

Incredibly, Doug Ford’s Crown prosecutors (who do not answer to Justin Trudeau or Mark Carney) had sought seven years in prison for Tamara and eight for Chris. The judge dismissed these demands as excessive, noting that even violent criminals often receive lighter sentences.

The true penalty, however, has been the process itself: the longest mischief trial in Canadian history.

This outcome represents revenge disguised as justice — a stark warning to any Canadian who challenges the government.

During the post-hearing scrum, a CTV reporter inquired whether protesters at the B.C. ostrich farm should be deterred by these sentences. This reveals the regime media's stance that anyone protesting the government should face imprisonment or at least house arrest, with the notable exception of pro-Hamas protesters, who are never arrested.

What a truly distorted world.

Though not yet official, I anticipate Tamara Lich will appeal her conviction, and her legal expenses from today’s hearing will also need to be covered. As you know, Rebel News viewers have consistently crowdfunded her legal fees — the least we can do, wouldn’t you agree?