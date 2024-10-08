Leftist fossils mad CBC is not 'left-wing enough' on climate alarmism

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, David Suzuki and other leftist fossils are mad at the CBC for not being left wing enough on 'climate change'.

The media establishment is eating their own in this latest Toronto Star headline: "David Suzuki, Peter Mansbridge, and other prominent ex-broadcasters are calling out CBC. Here’s why."

Suzuki, a prominent broadcaster, runs a lobby group that bears his name: the David Suzuki Foundation. It lobbies for extremist, environmentalist and socialist policies.

Including the former CBC broadcaster, five eminent CBC alumni urged the state broadcaster to deepen its coverage of the climate crisis in the face of an escalating civilizational threat.

On May 1, 2023, Suzuki and company penned a raft of recommendations, including a daily climate emergency report for the broadcaster's flagship news and current affairs shows.

Worrying about 'global warming' is a luxury. It's what you cry about when the rest of your life is going great.

However, Canadians have bigger issues at hand: Many can't afford a house, a car, or groceries. You have real concerns and the carbon tax makes them all worse.

What does it even mean to say you care about global warming? If you ask someone, would you pay a carbon tax to change the weather, how many would agree? Other than Trudeau himself, would you use a paper straw instead of a plastic straw to save the world?

Is that really all it takes to save the world? People aren't that stupid.

The question itself is a junk question. Consumers would be well advised to just ignore the distrustful media and their unruly obsessed with the manufactured climate crisis.