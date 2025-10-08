Montreal police threaten Rebel News reporter with arrest — for the crime of doing journalism

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, who really rules Canada’s streets — the police, or the mobs they’re too afraid to confront?

Ezra shares shocking scenes from Montreal, where pro-Hamas demonstrators marched on the anniversary of October 7th while police threatened to arrest journalists instead of lawbreakers.

Rebel’s own Alexa Lavoie was there with five bodyguards, documenting the chaos, the chants for jihad — and the police hostility toward independent media.

She faced an arrest threat for "obstruction," an absurd charge, given that such an action is illegal under Ontario v. Fleming. Consequently, we have initiated legal proceedings against local law enforcement.

GUEST: Conservative MP Kerry Diotte speaks on his private members bill to stop convicted murderers from re-victimizing families.