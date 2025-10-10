Doug Ford's booze ban proves gov't monopolies never work
A Canada-U.S. tariff dispute left a billion dollars of taxpayer-funded U.S. inventory in warehouses, undermining Ford's ‘Respect for taxpayers’ slogan.
Guest host: David Menzies
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, despite claiming not to drink, exhibits a peculiar obsession with alcohol policy. This dates back seven years to his "Buck a Beer" campaign promise, which fizzled out within weeks.
His promises clashed with the reality of soaring prices. Were Ontarians truly concerned about cheap beer amidst issues like unemployment, a record deficit, and school board ideological concerns?
Ford's focus has now shifted from promoting cheaper alcohol to banning certain products from the LCBO, Ontario's government-run liquor monopoly. This contrasts sharply with Alberta's privatized system since 1994, which the author champions as the correct approach, advocating for government's role to be taxation and regulation, not retail.
Doug Ford says Ontario will maintain its ban on American booze until tariffs are lifted or a trade deal is reached.
The premier adds that the province still has a "few months" before it has to start pouring out liquor like Quebec.
The Premier's "booze banning jihad" appears driven by political grandstanding rather than quality control or sales figures. This trend began in 2022 with the removal of Russian vodka due to the Ukraine war — a move the author sarcastically notes did not intimidate Vladimir Putin but did provide a photo opportunity.
More recently, earlier this year, all U.S. liquor products were pulled from LCBO shelves due to a Canada-U.S. tariff dispute. This resulted in a billion dollars worth of inventory sitting in warehouses, paid for by taxpayers, making a mockery of Ford's "Respect for taxpayers" slogan.
Guest host David Menzies questions why this existing inventory wasn't sold off before the ban took effect, again attributing the decision to a desire for photo opportunities. Such actions, the author argues, highlight the inherent flaws and abuses of government monopolies.
Highway robbery! Expect booze tariffs, nicotine confiscations at Canadian border
We paid more in duty, taxes, and provincial mark-up than the bottle of bourbon's actual cost.
Kentucky bourbon fans in Ontario face a dilemma: U.S.-sourced alcohol is banned.
Indeed, earlier this…
David also recounts a personal experience of declaring U.S. bourbon at the border, learning that "honesty is NOT the best policy" when faced with duties.
Now, Ford is threatening his most "illogical" ban yet: delisting all Diageo products from the LCBO in February. This move is in response to Diageo's planned closure of its Crown Royal bottling facility in Amherstburg, Ontario, which will result in 160 job losses in a town already facing a high unemployment rate.
Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc "really enjoyed watching" Premier Ford dump out a bottle of Crown Royal this week.
Ford is "effectively and articulately standing up for workers in his province," LeBlanc says, asserting the Carney Liberals "are absolutely" doing the same.
In a characteristic move, Ford staged a photo-op pouring Crown Royal down the drain and threatened to delist all Diageo products—a significant move given Diageo's extensive portfolio (including Johnnie Walker, Captain Morgan, Tanqueray, Baileys, and Guinness) and its annual sales of over $740 million at the LCBO.
David points out the hypocrisy of threatening to ban Crown Royal, a quintessentially Canadian product (distilled in Manitoba, bottled in Quebec, and made with Canadian ingredients), which would harm Canadian farmers and workers.
GUEST: Phil Demers on the latest regarding Marineland following the Liberal government's decision to block a permit to send whales to China.
bernie mccluskey commented 2025-10-10 21:12:10 -0400 Flagyou cant convince me that China didnt release Covid intentionally. For numerous reasons. all political
bernie mccluskey commented 2025-10-10 21:06:27 -0400 FlagSoooooo all the product pulled off shelf was already paid for. Call me crazy isnt that a bad business decision. knowing ford he will destroy it that ll learn em
Paul Scofield commented 2025-10-10 21:03:47 -0400 FlagWhen I first started watching Rebel Media in 2017, David was on every Friday Night hosting “Rebel Roundup.” I don’t know if he or Ezra would be interested in doing so, but I’d love to see “The Menzoid” host Ezra’s show at least one Friday a month, preferably two. Gentlemen?
bernie mccluskey commented 2025-10-10 20:58:23 -0400 Flaghi david ya wanna let ford know that gravy is NOT a beverage what an idiot could be worse I guess I could live there
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-10-10 20:33:37 -0400 FlagThe booze and marine animal situations have one thing in common: blowhards. Doug Ford and that Marineland owner both bluster and won’t listen to reason. Such people only make others miserable while not understanding why people are so unreasonable with them. I call this terminal stupidity.