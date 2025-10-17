Mainstream media buries the truth of B.C. ostrich story

Ezra shows the depth of our coverage and commitment to the farmers.

Ezra Levant
  |   October 17, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   2 Comments

Latest News
PREMIUM CONTENT
Click to subscribe

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

Tonight on the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra highlights the best of our coverage of the ostrich farm story.

While the Supreme Court of Canada considers whether to hear the case, the CBC continues its biased reporting, leaving independent journalists, like our own Drea Humphrey, to provide the real story.

Rebel News has produced nearly 100 reports on the ostriches, giving the world a perspective that the mainstream media has tried to suppress

Ezra will take viewers through some of our most important on-the-ground reports, showing the depth of our coverage and commitment to the farmers.

Help Rebel News stay in Edgewood to report on the ostrich farm standoff!

Latest News

What began as a shocking government-ordered ostrich cull in rural B.C. has become a national scandal — and an international story. The Carney government is sending RCMP officers to enforce the killing of 400 healthy birds, despite evidence they’ve recovered from avian flu and now have natural immunity. Ezra Levant, Drea Humphrey, Sheila Gunn Reid, and Sydney Fizzard are on the scene exposing the truth — but we need your help to keep them there. Please donate to help Rebel News cover our on-the-ground reporting costs from Edgewood, British Columbia.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

COMMENTS

Showing 2 Comments

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Marilyn Hagerman
    commented 2025-10-17 20:52:48 -0400 Flag
    CBC has no credibility whatsoever with Canadians that really matter! This entire vendetta is just beyond the comprehension of a normal healthy mind! The cruelty shown not only to these majestic innocent birds, but their owners as well, is telling other countries across the world the depth of communistic controlled atrocities now becoming the “norm” in a once beautiful and vibrant Canada!
    Remember well the government’s on-going ugly vindictive persecutions of the Truckers’ Convoy during the harmful, ineffective and deadly COVID mandates????
    It is actually embarrassing to tell anyone you are a Canadian!!
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-10-17 20:51:29 -0400 Flag
    I hope this is put on YouTube for ALL to see. So many folks watch the TV rather than the Internet. Until they realize that the regime media is lying to them, this would be good to show them. A person could burn it to a CD or DVD-R and let them watch it on their computers. Or it could be made into a DVD-playable disk for their players. I doubt my plan will be put into effect. People usually don’t like my ideas.