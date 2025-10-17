Mainstream media buries the truth of B.C. ostrich story
Ezra shows the depth of our coverage and commitment to the farmers.
Tonight on the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra highlights the best of our coverage of the ostrich farm story.
While the Supreme Court of Canada considers whether to hear the case, the CBC continues its biased reporting, leaving independent journalists, like our own Drea Humphrey, to provide the real story.
Rebel News has produced nearly 100 reports on the ostriches, giving the world a perspective that the mainstream media has tried to suppress
Ezra will take viewers through some of our most important on-the-ground reports, showing the depth of our coverage and commitment to the farmers.
COMMENTS
Marilyn Hagerman commented 2025-10-17 20:52:48 -0400 FlagCBC has no credibility whatsoever with Canadians that really matter! This entire vendetta is just beyond the comprehension of a normal healthy mind! The cruelty shown not only to these majestic innocent birds, but their owners as well, is telling other countries across the world the depth of communistic controlled atrocities now becoming the “norm” in a once beautiful and vibrant Canada!
Remember well the government’s on-going ugly vindictive persecutions of the Truckers’ Convoy during the harmful, ineffective and deadly COVID mandates????
It is actually embarrassing to tell anyone you are a Canadian!!
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-10-17 20:51:29 -0400 FlagI hope this is put on YouTube for ALL to see. So many folks watch the TV rather than the Internet. Until they realize that the regime media is lying to them, this would be good to show them. A person could burn it to a CD or DVD-R and let them watch it on their computers. Or it could be made into a DVD-playable disk for their players. I doubt my plan will be put into effect. People usually don’t like my ideas.