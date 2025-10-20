Canada's Ostrich Scandal is a Test for our Love of Freedom

Ezra believes the birds are property to be treated humanely and with respect.

Ezra Levant
  |   October 20, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Mark Carney’s health minister has nothing to say to Rebel News on the impending ostrich kill pen in Edgewood, B.C.

Initially, the details surrounding the ostriches seemed too peculiar and niche to garner significant interest. Most people, unlike with dogs or swans, don't have a natural affinity for ostriches. 

However, this situation is not about affection for a particular species or even animal rights. Ezra believes animals are property to be treated humanely as a limit on human conduct, not for the animals' sake.

The ostrich story highlights government overreach, demanding the culling of hundreds of healthy, immune birds due to a past illness in a few. This exemplifies a foolish adherence to “Kafkaesque” rules and red tape, with inquiries met by threats.

The farm's offer to test healthy birds, declared an offence, highlights a lack of transparency. This "junk science," enforced by authorities, mirrors the COVID-19 era's dismissal of natural immunity.

The situation exposes the aggressive tactics of police enforcing questionable policies. While some officers resisted, many embraced roles like "mask patrol," even measuring distances in barbershops despite inconsistent scientific recommendations.

Resurfacing elements spark questions and speculation. A police officer at the ostrich farm admitted they were "errand boys" for the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), raising concerns about the CFIA's power and lack of transparency.

GUEST: Chris Dacey discusses the ongoing CFIA & RCMP siege of Universal Ostrich Farms.

What began as a shocking government-ordered ostrich cull in rural B.C. has become a national scandal — and an international story. The Carney government is sending RCMP officers to enforce the killing of 400 healthy birds, despite evidence they’ve recovered from avian flu and now have natural immunity. Ezra Levant, Drea Humphrey, Sheila Gunn Reid, and Sydney Fizzard are on the scene exposing the truth — but we need your help to keep them there. Please donate to help Rebel News cover our on-the-ground reporting costs from Edgewood, British Columbia.

