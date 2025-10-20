Canada's Ostrich Scandal is a Test for our Love of Freedom

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Mark Carney’s health minister has nothing to say to Rebel News on the impending ostrich kill pen in Edgewood, B.C.

Initially, the details surrounding the ostriches seemed too peculiar and niche to garner significant interest. Most people, unlike with dogs or swans, don't have a natural affinity for ostriches.

However, this situation is not about affection for a particular species or even animal rights. Ezra believes animals are property to be treated humanely as a limit on human conduct, not for the animals' sake.

The ostrich story highlights government overreach, demanding the culling of hundreds of healthy, immune birds due to a past illness in a few. This exemplifies a foolish adherence to “Kafkaesque” rules and red tape, with inquiries met by threats.

The farm's offer to test healthy birds, declared an offence, highlights a lack of transparency. This "junk science," enforced by authorities, mirrors the COVID-19 era's dismissal of natural immunity.

The situation exposes the aggressive tactics of police enforcing questionable policies. While some officers resisted, many embraced roles like "mask patrol," even measuring distances in barbershops despite inconsistent scientific recommendations.

Resurfacing elements spark questions and speculation. A police officer at the ostrich farm admitted they were "errand boys" for the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), raising concerns about the CFIA's power and lack of transparency.

GUEST: Chris Dacey discusses the ongoing CFIA & RCMP siege of Universal Ostrich Farms.