Carney's unholy alliance with Doug Ford kills U.S. trade talks

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Donald Trump halts Canadian trade talks over a fumbled Doug Ford ad campaign.

Ontario's $75 million ad, featuring a Ronald Reagan speech on tariffs, drew mixed reactions. While some viewed Trump's response as effective, Canada's UN diplomat Bob Rae retweeted Trump's political opponents, raising diplomatic concerns.

Should these ads continue? Is this strategy effective, or will Trump concede? Why is Premier Doug Ford, known for diplomatic missteps, interfering in foreign affairs more than our foreign affairs department?

Ford and Mark Carney are a tag team, and the media loves it, but insults aren't strategy.

Carney declared the U.S. trade relationship dead this week, which contradicts his promises to work with Trump. Ezra believes Carney is incompetent, over-promising and under-delivering. He avoids accountability, preferring foreign "junkets" reminiscent of his World Economic Forum days.

Carney, despite claiming to be a "Trump whisperer" after insulting him, has achieved nothing. He now touts an old trade deal as his own. Carney, a figurehead at Brookfield and analyst at Goldman Sachs, lacks real business experience.

After 225 days as Prime Minister, what has he actually accomplished? His "buzzwords" are empty.

Doug Ford, despite lacking constitutional authority, has become the de facto negotiator with Trump, using insults and an unconvincing attempt to out-bully him. The media, despite disliking Ford, supports his anti-Trump outbursts, making him Canada's face in the U.S. while Carney hides.

Ford's ad, interpreted as a "hustle" and an attack by Trump and Howard Lutnick, triggered Trump's tit-for-tat response. Foreign Minister Anita Anand even suggested realigning Canada towards China.

Carney, who promised to save auto factories, promotes de-carbonization and "stakeholder capitalism" (socialism) via the WEF, leading efforts to de-bank oil companies.

His wife, Diana Fox, holds even more extreme views. This suggests Carney might welcome blaming an "external bogeyman" for Ontario's deindustrialization, the de-marketing of the oilsands, and Canada's shift towards a China-centric world, defying Western alliances.

Carney, with under 5% Canadian stocks, refused to sell his 600 plus holdings upon becoming Prime Minister. His net worth is unknown, but this refusal suggests personal enrichment, not Canada's leadership, is his priority. His final act at Brookfield was relocating its Canadian office to New York, benefiting from Canada's decline.

GUEST: Keith Wilson, an Alberta lawyer, on Premier Ford's attack on Trump's tariffs and it's consequences for Canadians.