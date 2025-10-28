Ottawa vs. Rebel News: Our Battle for Election Debate Access

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, the Canadian government's debate commission appears determined to control media access to election debates, particularly targeting Rebel News.

Despite court rulings in favour of Rebel News in 2019, 2021, and 2025, the commission's latest report suggests a drastic measure: eliminating post-debate press conferences entirely.

For over 150 years, Canadian election debates were managed by media organizations without government interference. However, Justin Trudeau "nationalized" the debates commission, stacking it with political allies. The commission's primary objective quickly became apparent: to ban journalists critical of the government, including Rebel News and True North.

In 2019, Rebel News was denied accreditation at the last minute and without clear reasons. We successfully challenged this in Federal Court, which ruled the ban unfair and a violation of press freedom under the Charter. The court ordered our accreditation, a decision that enraged Trudeau.

In response, the commission "reverse-engineered" new, complex rules for 2021, hoping to legally bar us. Despite our lawyer's doubts, another Federal Court judge again ordered our accreditation, a "thunderclap" that further angered the Prime Minister.

Rebel News has filed a formal complaint with @debates_can Commissioner Michel Cormier over the harassment, violence, and smear campaign our journalists faced at the leaders’ debates. The media mob attacked us—the Commissioner not only enabled it, he participated in the smear. pic.twitter.com/04Q727vRTl — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 18, 2025

By 2025, with two court defeats, the commission surrendered and granted Rebel News accreditation without a fight, recognizing that further defiance would incur the judges' wrath. This decision, however, sparked outrage from other media organizations, who heckled and shouted at our reporters during the debates.

The commission's recent report reveals their frustration with Rebel News's success in securing access. During the 2025 French debate, Rebel News reporters asked four of the sixteen questions, prompting "frustration" and "disruption" from other media, it claimed. This led to the cancellation of the post-English debate press conference, ostensibly due to concerns about a "respectful and functional environment."

Ezra argues this was a thinly veiled excuse to silence us. Our questions were respectful; it was the "regime journalists" who were disruptive. The commission, unable to legally block Rebel News, opted to eliminate the entire press scrum.

The report questions the commission's role in media accreditation and post-debate press conferences.

The commission suggests maintaining media accreditation and workspaces but ending on-site press conferences, effectively silencing journalists from questioning leaders. This move, seemingly aimed at excluding Rebel News, is acknowledged by the commission as potentially insufficient to prevent conflict.

